Far West Side San Antonio Movie Theater Celebrating Grand Opening with Lots of Deals

Folks on San Antonio's far West Side are getting a cinematic splash this week.On Wednesday, dine-in movie theater and microbrewery Flix Brewhouse will open near the Shops at Dove Creek. Located at Loop 1604 and Potranco Road, the venue is part of the area's brisk development.It's the first Alamo City outlet opened by the Round Rock-based Flix chain.As part of the grand opening , the theater will offer deals including $5.25 opening-day tickets and $1 popcorn and Pepsi drinks from Wednesday through Tuesday. It's also offering promo for a free pint of beer through March 1.On Thursday — referred to as "Galentine's Day" by some — the theater will screenand offer a free glass of champagne to ticketholders. Half-price bottles of wine will also be available.

