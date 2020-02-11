Tuesday, February 11, 2020
Far West Side San Antonio Movie Theater Celebrating Grand Opening with Lots of Deals
Posted
By Sarah Martinez
on Tue, Feb 11, 2020 at 12:21 PM
click to enlarge
Folks on San Antonio's far West Side are getting a cinematic splash this week.
On Wednesday, dine-in movie theater and microbrewery Flix Brewhouse
will open near the Shops at Dove Creek. Located at Loop 1604 and Potranco Road, the venue is part of the area's brisk development.
It's the first Alamo City outlet opened by the Round Rock-based Flix chain.
As part of the grand opening
, the theater will offer deals including $5.25 opening-day tickets and $1 popcorn and Pepsi drinks from Wednesday through Tuesday. It's also offering promo for a free pint of beer through March 1.
On Thursday — referred to as "Galentine's Day" by some — the theater will screen Steel Magnolias
and offer a free glass of champagne to ticketholders. Half-price bottles of wine will also be available.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.
Tags: Texas, San Antonio, Flix Brewhouse, grand opening, Shops at Dove Creek, Round Rock, movie theater, Potranco Road, Loop 1604, deal, promotion, Image
We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national
news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio
informed for years.
It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press
means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our
unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.
If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to
San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so
appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues
and neighborhood culture. Thank you.