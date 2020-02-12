Email
Wednesday, February 12, 2020

Ballet San Antonio to Perform Prokofiev's Adaptation of Romeo and Juliet This Weekend

Posted By on Wed, Feb 12, 2020 at 8:12 AM

click to enlarge DAVID TERAN
  • David Teran
Those who aren’t down for an opera version of Romeo and Juliet may find a ballet version more to their liking.

Ballet San Antonio will conclude its season with Sergei Prokofiev’s adaptation of the William Shakespeare classic. The Russian composer ended up in hot water with the state when he gave the tragedy a happy ending, effectively rewarding the lovers for choosing each other over societal obligations. Subsequent adaptations have long since reverted to the original double suicide, but Prokofiev’s score lives on.

In this production, choreographer Edwaard Liang stages the play’s most iconic moments with care, from the tender balcony scene to dashing sword fights. Balletomanes can pay a bit extra either to attend a post-show reception on opening night or to meet and take photos with the cast after the matinee on Saturday.

$24.50-$129, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, H-E-B Performance Hall, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org.
Event Details Romeo and Juliet
@ Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
100 Auditorium Circle
River Walk
San Antonio, TX
When: Fri., Feb. 14, 7:30 p.m., Sat., Feb. 15, 2 & 7:30 p.m. and Sun., Feb. 16, 2 p.m.
Price: $24.50-$129
Dance
