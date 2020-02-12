Wednesday, February 12, 2020
Ballet San Antonio to Perform Prokofiev's Adaptation of Romeo and Juliet This Weekend
Posted
By Trevor Flynn
on Wed, Feb 12, 2020 at 8:12 AM
click to enlarge
Those who aren’t down for an opera version of Romeo and Juliet may find a ballet version more to their liking.
Ballet San Antonio will conclude its season with Sergei Prokofiev’s adaptation of the William Shakespeare classic. The Russian composer ended up in hot water with the state when he gave the tragedy a happy ending, effectively rewarding the lovers for choosing each other over societal obligations. Subsequent adaptations have long since reverted to the original double suicide, but Prokofiev’s score lives on.
In this production, choreographer Edwaard Liang stages the play’s most iconic moments with care, from the tender balcony scene to dashing sword fights. Balletomanes can pay a bit extra either to attend a post-show reception on opening night or to meet and take photos with the cast after the matinee on Saturday.
$24.50-$129, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, H-E-B Performance Hall, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org.
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
@ Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
100 Auditorium Circle
River Walk
San Antonio,
TX
When: Fri., Feb. 14, 7:30 p.m., Sat., Feb. 15, 2 & 7:30 p.m. and Sun., Feb. 16, 2 p.m.
Price:
$24.50-$129
Dance
Tags: things to do in San Antonio, Romeo and Juliet, Sergei Prokofiev, William Shakespeare, Edwaard Liang, Image
We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national
news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio
informed for years.
It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press
means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our
unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.
If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to
San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so
appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues
and neighborhood culture. Thank you.