Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, February 12, 2020

Comedian Heather McDonald Setting Up at Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club This Weekend

Posted By on Wed, Feb 12, 2020 at 9:09 AM

COURTESY OF LAUGH OUT LOUD COMEDY CLUB
  • Courtesy of Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club
Heather McDonald may not like it when people say she looks like Celine Dion, but that doesn’t stop her from doing a cringe-inducing impression of the Canadian diva.

Widely known for her celebrity impressions and sketches on Chelsea Lately, McDonald’s 2016 comment that she “lived in fear” of being fired throughout the show’s seven-year run prompted Chelsea Handler to accuse her of selling personal secrets to Us Weekly. Both women have since said tabloids blew the exchange out of proportion, but that kind of celebrity gossip is the meat and potatoes of McDonald’s podcast Juicy Scoop.

Her stand-up has focused more on her career, motherhood, and how she copes with being married to a man so cheap he insists on splitting a fountain drink at Panda Express.

$20-$50, 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club, 618 N.W. Loop 410, (866) 468-3399, improvtx.com/sanantonio.
Event Details Heather McDonald
@ Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club
618 NW Loop 410
San Antonio, TX
When: Fri., Feb. 14, 7:30 & 9:45 p.m. and Sat., Feb. 15, 7 & 9:30 p.m.
Price: $20-$50
Buy Tickets
Comedy
Map

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


  |  

More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Far West Side San Antonio Movie Theater Celebrating Grand Opening with Lots of Deals Read More

  2. 4 Ways Get Arty With Your Valentine — Or Galentine! — This Weekend in San Antonio Read More

  3. Celebrate Valentine's Day with Marty McFly and the San Antonio Symphony at a Live Concert Performance of Back to the Future Read More

  4. Experience a Just-as-Tragic Retelling of Romeo and Juliet with The Capulets and Montagues Performance at UIW Read More

  5. New Centro de Artes Exhibitions Focus on Latino Experience in America Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation