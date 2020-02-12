Comedian Heather McDonald Setting Up at Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club This Weekend

Heather McDonald may not like it when people say she looks like Celine Dion, but that doesn’t stop her from doing a cringe-inducing impression of the Canadian diva.Widely known for her celebrity impressions and sketches on, McDonald’s 2016 comment that she “lived in fear” of being fired throughout the show’s seven-year run prompted Chelsea Handler to accuse her of selling personal secrets to. Both women have since said tabloids blew the exchange out of proportion, but that kind of celebrity gossip is the meat and potatoes of McDonald’s podcastHer stand-up has focused more on her career, motherhood, and how she copes with being married to a man so cheap he insists on splitting a fountain drink at Panda Express.

