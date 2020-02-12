Wednesday, February 12, 2020
Comedian Heather McDonald Setting Up at Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club This Weekend
Posted
By Trevor Flynn
on Wed, Feb 12, 2020 at 9:09 AM
-
Courtesy of Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club
Heather McDonald may not like it when people say she looks like Celine Dion, but that doesn’t stop her from doing a cringe-inducing impression of the Canadian diva.
Widely known for her celebrity impressions and sketches on Chelsea Lately
, McDonald’s 2016 comment that she “lived in fear” of being fired throughout the show’s seven-year run prompted Chelsea Handler to accuse her of selling personal secrets to Us Weekly
. Both women have since said tabloids blew the exchange out of proportion, but that kind of celebrity gossip is the meat and potatoes of McDonald’s podcast Juicy Scoop
.
Her stand-up has focused more on her career, motherhood, and how she copes with being married to a man so cheap he insists on splitting a fountain drink at Panda Express.
$20-$50, 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club, 618 N.W. Loop 410, (866) 468-3399, improvtx.com/sanantonio.
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
@ Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club
618 NW Loop 410
San Antonio,
TX
When: Fri., Feb. 14, 7:30 & 9:45 p.m. and Sat., Feb. 15, 7 & 9:30 p.m.
Price:
$20-$50
Comedy
Tags: comedian, comedy, Texas, San Antonio, Heather McDonald, things to do in San Antonio, Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club, Chelsea Lately, Chelsea Handler, Image
We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national
news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio
informed for years.
It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press
means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our
unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.
If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to
San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so
appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues
and neighborhood culture. Thank you.