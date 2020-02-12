San Antonio Missions Will Play as the Puffy Tacos for Select Games in May for Latinx Initiative

"When people think of San Antonio's food scene, they think of puffy tacos," Missions president Burl Yarbrough said in a statement. "The jerseys will showcase a bit of what makes San Antonio so special to fans and the rest of the baseball world."
After 31 years Taco is finally looking for the recognition he deserves! #nationalpuffytacoday pic.twitter.com/J7IYkmvY0f— San Antonio Missions Baseball Club (@missionsmilb) February 11, 2020
We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.
It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.
If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.