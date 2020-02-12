Wednesday, February 12, 2020
Shakespeare Classic Twelfth Night Opens at the Overtime Theater This Weekend
By Brianna Espinoza
on Wed, Feb 12, 2020 at 7:41 AM
Hear ye, hear ye!
William Shakepeare’s romantic comedy Twelfth Night
shall shipwreck a lust triangle of sorts at the Overtime Theater. The comedy centers on twins Sebastian and Viola, who become separated after washing up on an island post-shipwreck. Typical Shakespearean escapades ensue, including all the running around, misapplied infatuation and hidden motives audiences know and love.
The Overtime’s production is set in a contemporary space with minimal spectacle, but the Elizabethan diction of the play hasn’t been marred by an update to modern-day English. The production does, however, throw some Shakespearean casting directives to the wind with a few ladies taking on traditionally male roles. Original music written and produced by Jack Bonner will also feature in, transforming Shakespeare’s words and wit into lyrical songs featuring Meaghan Setterbo as Feste.
$10-$15, 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 3 p.m. February 23 (through March 7, see website for additional showtimes), Overtime Theater, 5409 Bandera Road #205, (210) 557-7562, theovertimetheater.org.
@ The Gregg Barrios Theater at the Overtime
5409 Bandera Road, Suite 205
San Antonio,
TX
When: Fridays, Saturdays, 8-10:30 p.m., Sun., Feb. 23, 3-5:30 p.m. and Sun., March 1, 7-9:30 p.m. Continues through March 7
Price:
$10-$15
Theater, Comedy and LGBT
