Shakespeare Classic Twelfth Night Opens at the Overtime Theater This Weekend

Hear ye, hear ye!William Shakepeare’s romantic comedyshall shipwreck a lust triangle of sorts at the Overtime Theater. The comedy centers on twins Sebastian and Viola, who become separated after washing up on an island post-shipwreck. Typical Shakespearean escapades ensue, including all the running around, misapplied infatuation and hidden motives audiences know and love.The Overtime’s production is set in a contemporary space with minimal spectacle, but the Elizabethan diction of the play hasn’t been marred by an update to modern-day English. The production does, however, throw some Shakespearean casting directives to the wind with a few ladies taking on traditionally male roles. Original music written and produced by Jack Bonner will also feature in, transforming Shakespeare’s words and wit into lyrical songs featuring Meaghan Setterbo as Feste.

