The Pastie Pops Taking Over the Aztec Theatre for Annual Valentine's Day Show

The Pastie Pops are back with their annual Valentine’s Day bash, a night of burlesque, comedy, drag and more sensual shenanigans.Hosted by Camille Toe, Va-Va-Valentine features special guest Raquel Reed, the 2017 New Orleans Queen of Burlesque and star of “Absinthe” at Cesar’s Palace in Las Vegas. A warning to those with weak hearts: Reed can even make audiences swoon while wearing a gorilla suit. In addition to Reed, the night’s red-hot lineup of dancers includes sexy San Antonians Jasper St. James, Vixy Van Hellen, Mary Annette, Mustang Ryder and Natasha B. Capri plus Dallas’ Lily Liqueur and Austin’s Chola Magnolia and Sabra JohnSin.The cherry on top? Live music by San Anto’s own Mr. Pidge and Alyson Alonzo and the Romantics.

