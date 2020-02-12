Wednesday, February 12, 2020
Two Iconic Superhero Couples Go Head-to-Head in a Special Valentine's Edition of Nerd Court
Posted
By Kelly Merka Nelson
on Wed, Feb 12, 2020 at 1:58 PM
click to enlarge
-
Sony Pictures Home Entertainment / Warner Bros. Home Entertainment
If Marvel and DC Comics have taught us anything, it's that every superhero needs an oft-imperiled love interest.
The Overtime Theater's Nerd Court also knows that geeks love to throw down over fandom minutiae. On Friday, court is in session for a special Valentine's Day edition that will pit two of comic book history's most popular couples against one another: Spider-Man and Mary Jane Watson versus Superman and Lois Lane.
Will the responsible everyman with arachnid powers and his plucky redheaded sweetheart or the alien Übermensch and his alter ego's savvy Daily Planet
colleague come out on top? Tune in Friday to find out!
$8, 10 p.m. Friday, February 14, Overtime Theater, 5409 Bandera Road, Ste. 205, (210) 557-7562, theovertimetheater.org.
@ The Gregg Barrios Theater at the Overtime
5409 Bandera Road, Suite 205
San Antonio,
TX
When: Fri., Feb. 14, 10-11 p.m.
2105577562
Price:
$8
Comedy
