Wednesday, February 12, 2020

Two Iconic Superhero Couples Go Head-to-Head in a Special Valentine's Edition of Nerd Court

Posted By on Wed, Feb 12, 2020 at 1:58 PM

click to enlarge SONY PICTURES HOME ENTERTAINMENT / WARNER BROS. HOME ENTERTAINMENT
  • Sony Pictures Home Entertainment / Warner Bros. Home Entertainment
If Marvel and DC Comics have taught us anything, it's that every superhero needs an oft-imperiled love interest.

The Overtime Theater's Nerd Court also knows that geeks love to throw down over fandom minutiae. On Friday, court is in session for a special Valentine's Day edition that will pit two of comic book history's most popular couples against one another: Spider-Man and Mary Jane Watson versus Superman and Lois Lane.

Will the responsible everyman with arachnid powers and his plucky redheaded sweetheart or the alien Übermensch and his alter ego's savvy Daily Planet colleague come out on top? Tune in Friday to find out!

$8, 10 p.m. Friday, February 14, Overtime Theater, 5409 Bandera Road, Ste. 205, (210) 557-7562, theovertimetheater.org.
Event Details Nerd Court: Valentine's Edition
@ The Gregg Barrios Theater at the Overtime
5409 Bandera Road, Suite 205
San Antonio, TX
When: Fri., Feb. 14, 10-11 p.m.
2105577562
Price: $8
Comedy
Map

We're keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


