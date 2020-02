Two Iconic Superhero Couples Go Head-to-Head in a Special Valentine's Edition of Nerd Court

If Marvel and DC Comics have taught us anything, it's that every superhero needs an oft-imperiled love interest.The Overtime Theater's Nerd Court also knows that geeks love to throw down over fandom minutiae. On Friday, court is in session for a special Valentine's Day edition that will pit two of comic book history's most popular couples against one another: Spider-Man and Mary Jane Watson versus Superman and Lois Lane.Will the responsible everyman with arachnid powers and his plucky redheaded sweetheart or the alien Übermensch and his alter ego's savvycolleague come out on top? Tune in Friday to find out!

