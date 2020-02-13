Pechakucha San Antonio Returns for First Event of 2020

The long-running speaker series returns next week for its latest iteration, which will be held at the Hermann Sons Ballroom. At 37 events in, y'all probably know the drill by now: each speaker follows a 20x20 format in which they talk along with a slideshow of 20 images that each stay onscreen for 20 seconds, for a total of 6 minutes and 40 seconds.
This time, the lineup of SA locals includes "Social Entrepreneur" and founder of Cityflag Beto Altamirano, artist and Rivard Report journalist Nicholas Frank, "La Jefa" and Burnt Nopal co-founder Olivia Ortiz, executive director of Sueños Sin Fronteras Laura Molinar, Saint City Culinary Foundation founder Joel Rivas and three representatives from the Southwest School of Art's Teen Studio Intensive: Lacey B. Mills, Fer Quezada and Daniel Espinoza.
Next week's event is special in two ways.
It coincides with the organization's "International Pechakucha Day," making San Antonio's event one of a cornucopia of simultaneous Pechakuchas all over the world.
Additionally, PechaKucha San Antonio Volume 37 will be dedicated to the memory of local artist Katie Pell, who died in December. Pell was one of the first speakers to appear in an Alamo City Pechakucha, giving a talk all the way back in 2011 for Pechakucha San Antonio Volume 4.
$7, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, February 20, Hermann Sons Ballroom, 515 S. St. Mary's St., (210) 226, 5432, pechakucha.com.
We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national
news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio
informed for years.
It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press
means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our
unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.
If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to
San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so
appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues
and neighborhood culture. Thank you.