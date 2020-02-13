Email
Thursday, February 13, 2020

Pechakucha San Antonio Returns for First Event of 2020

Posted By on Thu, Feb 13, 2020 at 2:10 PM

click to enlarge JOSH HUSKIN
  • Josh Huskin
PechaKucha is back, baby.

The long-running speaker series returns next week for its latest iteration, which will be held at the Hermann Sons Ballroom. At 37 events in, y'all probably know the drill by now: each speaker follows a 20x20 format in which they talk along with a slideshow of 20 images that each stay onscreen for 20 seconds, for a total of 6 minutes and 40 seconds.

This time, the lineup of SA locals includes "Social Entrepreneur" and founder of Cityflag Beto Altamirano, artist and Rivard Report journalist Nicholas Frank, "La Jefa" and Burnt Nopal co-founder Olivia Ortiz, executive director of Sueños Sin Fronteras Laura Molinar, Saint City Culinary Foundation founder Joel Rivas and three representatives from the Southwest School of Art's Teen Studio Intensive: Lacey B. Mills, Fer Quezada and Daniel Espinoza.

Next week's event is special in two ways.



It coincides with the organization's "International Pechakucha Day," making San Antonio's event one of a cornucopia of simultaneous Pechakuchas all over the world.

Additionally, PechaKucha San Antonio Volume 37 will be dedicated to the memory of local artist Katie Pell, who died in December. Pell was one of the first speakers to appear in an Alamo City Pechakucha, giving a talk all the way back in 2011 for Pechakucha San Antonio Volume 4.

$7, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, February 20, Hermann Sons Ballroom, 515 S. St. Mary's St., (210) 226, 5432, pechakucha.com.
Event Details PechaKucha Night San Antonio: Vol. 37
@ Hermann Sons Ballroom
515 S. St. Mary's St
San Antonio, TX
When: Thu., Feb. 20, 6:30 p.m.
(210) 226-5432
Price: $7
Buy Tickets
Art, Special Events and Talks
Map

