Email
Print
Share

Thursday, February 13, 2020

San Antonio Department of Arts and Culture Announces Two New Performing Arts Grants

Posted By on Thu, Feb 13, 2020 at 3:45 PM

click to enlarge The Classic Theatre's September 2019 production of Romeo and Juliet - SIGGI RAGNAR
  • Siggi Ragnar
  • The Classic Theatre's September 2019 production of Romeo and Juliet
It may be coming too late for the likes of Alamo City Opera and Arts San Antonio, but surviving local arts organizations now have two new funding streams to apply for in town.

On Thursday, the San Antonio Department of Arts and Culture announced two grants to support the performing arts in Bexar County: the Production Costs Grant and the Performing Arts Venue Facility Improvement Grant. Both grants were developed through the Department of Arts and Culture's Performing Arts Strategic Plan.

Both performing arts producing organizations and individual artists are eligible for the Production Costs Grant. The grant is aimed at defraying the costs of local productions, including equipment rental, security costs and back-of-house fees. Applicable productions during the initial grant cycle must take place between October 1, 2020 and September 30, 2021.

The Performing Arts Venue Facility Improvement Grant is limited to local nonprofit performing arts producing organizations that receive operational funding from the city, who either have a long-term lease of their venue in place or lease their venue from the city. Awardees will be granted up to $10,000 to fund either equipment purchases or improvements to a performing arts facility.



“These new grants meet the objective of determining additional funding sources for Performing Arts as well as providing increased access to affordable and diverse venues," Director of the Department of Arts and Culture Debbie Racca-Sittre said in a statement.

Applicants have until February 28 to submit their intent to apply for both grants. Final applications are due on April 3.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Far West Side San Antonio Movie Theater Celebrating Grand Opening with Lots of Deals Read More

  2. San Antonio Missions Will Play as the Puffy Tacos for Select Games in May for Latinx Initiative Read More

  3. Comedian Heather McDonald Setting Up at Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club This Weekend Read More

  4. Mask-themed Art Show to Open at San Antonio Public Library on Thursday Read More

  5. Shea Serrano Wants to See More Latinx People in Journalism, So He and His Wife Started a Scholarship Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation