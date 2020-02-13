San Antonio Department of Arts and Culture Announces Two New Performing Arts Grants

click to enlarge
The Classic Theatre's September 2019 production of Romeo and Juliet
It may be coming too late for the likes of Alamo City Opera
and Arts San Antonio
, but surviving local arts organizations now have two new funding streams to apply for in town.
On Thursday, the San Antonio Department of Arts and Culture announced two grants
to support the performing arts in Bexar County: the Production Costs Grant and the Performing Arts Venue Facility Improvement Grant. Both grants were developed through the Department of Arts and Culture's Performing Arts Strategic Plan
.
Both performing arts producing organizations and individual artists are eligible for the Production Costs Grant. The grant is aimed at defraying the costs of local productions, including equipment rental, security costs and back-of-house fees. Applicable productions during the initial grant cycle must take place between October 1, 2020 and September 30, 2021.
The Performing Arts Venue Facility Improvement Grant is limited to local nonprofit performing arts producing organizations that receive operational funding from the city, who either have a long-term lease of their venue in place or lease their venue from the city. Awardees will be granted up to $10,000 to fund either equipment purchases or improvements to a performing arts facility.
“These new grants meet the objective of determining additional funding sources for Performing Arts as well as providing increased access to affordable and diverse venues," Director of the Department of Arts and Culture Debbie Racca-Sittre said in a statement.
Applicants have until February 28 to submit their intent to apply for both grants
. Final applications are due on April 3.
