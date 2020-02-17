Email
Monday, February 17, 2020

Locally Produced Comedy Web Series Spinning the Sauce Gets Its San Antonio Premiere on Tuesday

Posted By on Mon, Feb 17, 2020 at 1:57 PM

click image FACEBOOK / SPINNING THE SAUCE
  • Facebook / Spinning the Sauce
Move over Powdered Wig Machine — a new web series is coming to town.

Tomorrow, the San Antonio Film Festival is hosting the premiere of Spinning the Sauce, a comedy series filmed improv-style a la Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Created by Austin filmmaker Erik Mauck, Spinning stars San Antonio actor and director Scott Bate as Denny Perlman, a washed up actor who was best known as a Captain Gus-adjacent children's TV program host. After failing to hit it big in Los Angeles, Perlman moves back to the Alamo City and begins to teach his acting method — which he's dubbed "the sauce" — to a ragtag group of students in a church basement.

The series showcases local talent Chris Champlin and Florence Bunten as well as San Anto native Robert Jerdee and Austin's Anne Nabors. Aiewers also may recognize some of the show's shooting locations, including La Botanica and Sir Winston's Dive Bar.




Tuesday's sneak peek screening will give locals a chance to see the eight-episode season in full, with members of the cast and crew in attendance. For those who can't make it, Mauck plans to release Spinning the Sauce on Vimeo.

$10, 6-10 p.m. Tuesday, February 18, Radius Center, 106 Auditorium Circle, facebook.com/spinningthesauce.
