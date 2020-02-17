The On and Off Fredericksburg Road Studio Tour Returns for Its Lucky Number 13 Art Walk

click to enlarge
Courtesy of On and Off Fred
There's more to the art scene in San Antonio than the Blue Star Complex and Flores Street.
This weekend, locals have another art walk opportunity: the annual On and Off Fredericksburg Road Studio Tour, which is returning for its 13th year. After kicking off on Friday with an opening reception and "autograph party" at Bihl Haus Arts, the event commences choose-your-own-adventure style.
This year's tour will feature 80 artists along a five-mile stretch of Fredericksburg Road, where attendees can pop in and out of galleries, studios and private homes on self-guided treks aided by a print or digital catalog
. Purchase of the catalog grants admission for two people to all art walk events except for theatrical performances.
That's right — theatrical performances. On and Off Fred isn't just your average romp in and out of galleries, but a fully immersive experience featuring live music, poetry readings and more. Anyone who doesn't want the fun to stop at the end of each day can catch one of the ongoing productions at three theaters in the area: the Public
, Jump-Start Performance Co. and the Woodlawn
.
Ultimately, the tour gives San Antonians a chance to experience a vibrant arts community that isn't always in the spotlight. “Our goal is to highlight the quality, variety, and sheer numbers of professional artists who live and/or work in these neighborhoods,” executive director of Bihl Haus Arts Kellen McIntyre said in a statement.
$10-$15, 6-9 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, noon-5 p.m. Sunday, various locations, (210) 383-9723, onandofffred.org.
Art and Special Events