After Performer Cancels, Musical Bridges Around the World Concert Becomes a Solo Affair

When we covered Musical Bridges Around the World's Suite Strings concert last week, we shouted out mandolinist Avi Avital in a big way.Unfortunately, Avital has pulled a Morrissey — or a Cleese , or a Lynch/Flannery — and cancelled his appearance.But never fear, because Bridget Kibbey is here! The harpist will heroically convert the originally planned duo concert into a solo performance.The free evening of music will continue as planned — and it should still be pretty sweet, even down a performer.

