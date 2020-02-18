Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, February 18, 2020

After Performer Cancels, Musical Bridges Around the World Concert Becomes a Solo Affair

Posted By on Tue, Feb 18, 2020 at 2:29 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF MUSICAL BRIDGES AROUND THE WORLD
  • Courtesy of Musical Bridges Around the World
When we covered Musical Bridges Around the World's Suite Strings concert last week, we shouted out mandolinist Avi Avital in a big way.

Unfortunately, Avital has pulled a Morrissey — or a Cleese, or a Lynch/Flannery — and cancelled his appearance.

But never fear, because Bridget Kibbey is here! The harpist will heroically convert the originally planned duo concert into a solo performance.

The free evening of music will continue as planned — and it should still be pretty sweet, even down a performer.



Free, 7 p.m. Sunday, February 23, San Fernando Cathedral, 115 W. Main Plaza, (210) 464-1534, musicalbridges.org.
Event Details Suite Strings
@ San Fernando Cathedral
115 W. Main Plaza
San Antonio, TX
When: Sun., Feb. 23, 7-8 p.m.
(210) 464-1534
Price: Free
Buy Tickets
Special Events
Map

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Locally Produced Comedy Web Series Spinning the Sauce Gets Its San Antonio Premiere on Tuesday Read More

  2. The On and Off Fredericksburg Road Studio Tour Returns for Its Lucky Number 13 Art Walk Read More

  3. Musical Bridges Around the World Is All About the Strings for Its Latest Free Concert at San Fernando Read More

  4. Original King Kong Film Returning to Select San Antonio Theaters for Special Screening Next Month Read More

  5. Comics will Relive Cringey Hookups at San Antonio's Blind Tiger Comedy Club on Friday Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation