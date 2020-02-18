Tuesday, February 18, 2020
After Performer Cancels, Musical Bridges Around the World Concert Becomes a Solo Affair
Posted
By Kelly Merka Nelson
on Tue, Feb 18, 2020 at 2:29 PM
click to enlarge
-
Courtesy of Musical Bridges Around the World
When we covered
Musical Bridges Around the World's Suite Strings concert last week, we shouted out mandolinist Avi Avital in a big way.
Unfortunately, Avital has pulled a Morrissey
— or a Cleese
, or a Lynch/Flannery
— and cancelled his appearance.
But never fear, because Bridget Kibbey is here! The harpist will heroically convert the originally planned duo concert into a solo performance.
The free evening of music will continue as planned — and it should still be pretty sweet, even down a performer.
Free, 7 p.m. Sunday, February 23, San Fernando Cathedral, 115 W. Main Plaza, (210) 464-1534, musicalbridges.org.
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
@ San Fernando Cathedral
115 W. Main Plaza
San Antonio,
TX
When: Sun., Feb. 23, 7-8 p.m.
(210) 464-1534
Price:
Free
Special Events
Tags: San Antonio, things to do in San Antonio, classical music, Musical Bridges Around the World, MBAW, Suite Strings, San Fernando Cathedral, Avi Avital, Bridget Kibbey, Russell Hill Rogers Musical Evenings, free, concert, recital, mandolin, harp, Image
We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national
news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio
informed for years.
It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press
means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our
unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.
If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to
San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so
appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues
and neighborhood culture. Thank you.