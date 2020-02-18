Comics will Relive Cringey Hookups at San Antonio's Blind Tiger Comedy Club on Friday

Look, we've all been there.Despite what Hollywood wants us to believe, sex is quite often awkward and, well, un-sexy.Instead of locking those cringeworthy experiences into their memory vaults, though, four comedians will bare it all onstage this Friday at the Blind Tiger Comedy Club's show Sex and the Silly. What's worse is their most embarrassing encounters will be deconstructed live by hosts Anthony Chavarria and David Sangiuliano.This time, Gaby Tijerina, John Tuttle, Symply Courtney and Zach Dickson are on the docket to overshare for the enjoyment of the audience. Whether they arouse empathy or schadenfreude, we'll have to see.

