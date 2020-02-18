Tuesday, February 18, 2020
Comics will Relive Cringey Hookups at San Antonio's Blind Tiger Comedy Club on Friday
Posted
By Kelly Merka Nelson
on Tue, Feb 18, 2020 at 11:50 AM
click image
-
Facebook / Symply Courtney
Look, we've all been there.
Despite what Hollywood wants us to believe, sex is quite often awkward and, well, un-sexy.
Instead of locking those cringeworthy experiences into their memory vaults, though, four comedians will bare it all onstage this Friday at the Blind Tiger Comedy Club's show Sex and the Silly. What's worse is their most embarrassing encounters will be deconstructed live by hosts Anthony Chavarria and David Sangiuliano.
This time, Gaby Tijerina, John Tuttle, Symply Courtney and Zach Dickson are on the docket to overshare for the enjoyment of the audience. Whether they arouse empathy or schadenfreude, we'll have to see.
Free (Donations Encouraged), 8 p.m. Friday, February 21, Blind Tiger Comedy Club (Inside the Magic Time Machine), 902 N.E. Loop 410, facebook.com/The-Blind-Tiger-Comedy-Club-101801306647989.
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
@ The Blind Tiger Comedy Club
902 Northeast Loop 410
San Antonio,
TX
When: Fri., Feb. 21, 8 p.m.
Price:
Free
Comedy
Tags: San Antonio, things to do in San Antonio, Blind Tiger Comedy Club, comedy, stand-up, Sex and the Silly, Anthony Chavarria, David Sangiuliano, Gaby Tijerina, John Tuttle, Symply Courtney, Zach Dickson, Image
We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national
news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio
informed for years.
It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press
means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our
unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.
If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to
San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so
appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues
and neighborhood culture. Thank you.