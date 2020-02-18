Tuesday, February 18, 2020
General Hospital Actors to Bring Comedy Show to San Antonio This Week
Posted
By Trevor Flynn
on Tue, Feb 18, 2020 at 12:41 PM
General Hospital
-
Courtesy of Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club
stars Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson are taking their comedic chemistry on the road under the banner of their characters’ nicknames, “Stone Cold” and “The Jackal.”
The unlikely onscreen friendship between steely mobster Jason Morgan and slang-spewing hacker Damian Spinell blossomed into a successful real-life partnership for Burton and Anderson. Their podcast That’s Awesome
is a treasure trove of fan content for soaps fans: guests include actors from General Hospital
along with other stars and industry insiders.
The tour brings the duo’s signature witty banter to San Antonio along with musical performances and a Q&A session. VIP ticketholders will get a chance to meet the stars and take a selfie after the show.
$49-$99, Wednesday, Feb 19, 7:30 p.m., Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club, 618 N.W. Loop 410, (866) 468-3399, improvtx.com/sanantonio.
