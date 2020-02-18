General Hospital Actors to Bring Comedy Show to San Antonio This Week

stars Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson are taking their comedic chemistry on the road under the banner of their characters’ nicknames, “Stone Cold” and “The Jackal.”The unlikely onscreen friendship between steely mobster Jason Morgan and slang-spewing hacker Damian Spinell blossomed into a successful real-life partnership for Burton and Anderson. Their podcastis a treasure trove of fan content for soaps fans: guests include actors fromalong with other stars and industry insiders.The tour brings the duo’s signature witty banter to San Antonio along with musical performances and a Q&A session. VIP ticketholders will get a chance to meet the stars and take a selfie after the show.

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.