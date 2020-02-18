Email
Tuesday, February 18, 2020

General Hospital Actors to Bring Comedy Show to San Antonio This Week

Posted By on Tue, Feb 18, 2020 at 12:41 PM

General Hospital stars Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson are taking their comedic chemistry on the road under the banner of their characters’ nicknames, “Stone Cold” and “The Jackal.”

The unlikely onscreen friendship between steely mobster Jason Morgan and slang-spewing hacker Damian Spinell blossomed into a successful real-life partnership for Burton and Anderson. Their podcast That’s Awesome is a treasure trove of fan content for soaps fans: guests include actors from General Hospital along with other stars and industry insiders.

The tour brings the duo’s signature witty banter to San Antonio along with musical performances and a Q&A session. VIP ticketholders will get a chance to meet the stars and take a selfie after the show.

$49-$99, Wednesday, Feb 19, 7:30 p.m., Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club, 618 N.W. Loop 410, (866) 468-3399, improvtx.com/sanantonio.
Event Details Stone Cold and The Jackal
@ Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club
618 NW Loop 410
San Antonio, TX
When: Wed., Feb. 19, 7:30 p.m.
Price: $49-$99
Comedy
