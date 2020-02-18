Tuesday, February 18, 2020
Oaks Hills Tavern Screening Honeymoon in Vegas In Case You Miss Nicolas Cage
Posted
By Kiko Martinez
on Tue, Feb 18, 2020 at 12:53 PM
click to enlarge
Unless you freak out over Nicolas Cage movies as much as Cage himself freaks out in his career’s most overwrought performances (“Not the bees!”), chances are you haven’t seen the Academy Award-winner in a live-action film in quite some time — his last wide release that didn’t tank at the box office was 2012’s Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance
.
Since then, most of Cage’s cinematic contributions have included voice work in animated films and roles in straight-to-VOD garbage like last year’s A Score to Settle
and Running with the Devil
. Instead of torturing yourself with one of those, why not revisit one of his earlier films instead? No, it’s not one of his best pre-Oscar movies, but 1992’s Honeymoon in Vegas
has its moments.
Cage stars as Jack Singer, a private eye who loses $65,000 in a poker game to a pro gambler (James Caan), who promises to wipe away the debt if Jack lets him spend the weekend with his fiancée (Sarah Jessica Parker). Keep your eyes open for a 7-year-old Bruno Mars, who cameos as “Little Elvis” singing “Can’t Help Falling in Love” onstage.
Free, Thursday, Feb. 20, 9 p.m., Oak Hills Tavern, 7920 Fredericksburg Road, (210) 614-8855, facebook.com/thevideodungeon.
@ Oak Hills Tavern
7920 Fredericksburg Rd
San Antonio,
TX
When: Thu., Feb. 20, 9 p.m.
Price:
Free
Movies
