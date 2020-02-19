Email
Wednesday, February 19, 2020

This Weekend at the Overtime Theater, a Superhero Gets Dragged Back into Courageous Capers

It's great to be a hero and all, but it'd sure be nice to put away the super suit and retire to a little place out in the country. Unfortunately, most supes are married to the job until death — and even then, that often doesn't stick.

In the latest original production under the Overtime Theater's Tales from Little OT banner — which opens this Friday — one such Hero seems to have been able to buck the trend and comfortably retire. That is, until a new Villain (appropriately named as such opposite Hero) rears his ugly head.

But, man, the Hero has had it so nice lately. Does he really have to come back and save everyone's asses again?

As with other Tales from Little OT performances, this new play from writer and director Jenny Taylor packs a big story into a small cast, which features Michael Taylor, Ivan Orozco and Carlos Alvarado.



$8, 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays February 21-29, Overtime Theater, 5409 Bandera Road, Suite 205, (210) 577-7562, theovertimetheater.org.
Event Details The Hero We Need
@ The Gregg Barrios Theater at the Overtime
5409 Bandera Road, Suite 205
San Antonio, TX
When: Fridays, Saturdays, 8-8:45 p.m. Continues through Feb. 29
2105577562
Price: $8
Theater
