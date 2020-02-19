This Weekend at the Overtime Theater, a Superhero Gets Dragged Back into Courageous Capers

It's great to be a hero and all, but it'd sure be nice to put away the super suit and retire to a little place out in the country. Unfortunately, most supes are married to the job until death — and even then, that often doesn't stick.In the latest original production under the Overtime Theater's Tales from Little OT banner — which opens this Friday — one such Hero seems to have been able to buck the trend and comfortably retire. That is, until a new Villain (appropriately named as such opposite Hero) rears his ugly head.But, man, the Hero has had it so nice lately. Does he reallyto come back and save everyone's asses again?As with other Tales from Little OT performances, this new play from writer and director Jenny Taylor packs a big story into a small cast, which features Michael Taylor, Ivan Orozco and Carlos Alvarado.

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.