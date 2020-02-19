Three Ways to Get Your Mardi Gras On in San Antonio This Month

click image
New Orleans may have Bourbon Street and the French Quarter, but we've got the River Walk and King William District. For anyone who just can't wait for Fiesta, there's a bunch of Mardi Gras festivities coming up right here in SA. Whether it's partying with four-legged friends or watching floats meander down the river, there's something for everyone to enjoy.
Bud Light Mardi Gras Festival and Parade
Revelers in costume and beads will take over downtown, accompanied by live music from Ruben V, Zydeco Blanco, Shonnie Murrell, Europa and GrooveTronX. While the annual river parade's route will stretch across 2 1/2 miles of the River Walk, attendees looking to enjoy the full day of live entertainment will want to park themselves at the Arneson River Theatre. Free, 1-9 p.m. Saturday, February 22, Arneson River Theatre, 418 Villita St., thesanantonioriverwalk.com.
Mardi Paws 2020
Dressing up for Mardi Gras is fun, but donning matching costumes with your dog is even better. Dorćol Distilling & Brewing has brought back its pup-themed Mardi Gras party for another year, and there's plenty for both bi- and quadrupedal attendees to enjoy. In addition to pet vendors, a pet photo booth, face painting and NOLA-style food and drink, Mardi Paws will feature a parade and costume contest for pets. The pups may be the stars of the day, but a bunch of local celebs will also be in attendance, including fashion guru Michael Quintanilla, KENS 5's Jeremy Baker and drag queen Autumn Summers. Free, noon-5 p.m. Saturday, February 22, Dorćol Distilling & Brewing Company, 1902 S. Flores St., (210) 229-0607, dorcolspirits.com.
Vibe Nite: Puro Mardi Gras
It wouldn't be a San Antonio Mardi Gras without a little puro. At the Cherrity Bar, bigvibesarthouse will host a colorful night of live music and art. In-house ramen shop Kuriya will serve Japanese fare for VIP attendees to enjoy while taking in a mini float parade. The night will also feature small business pop-ups, and a raffle featuring art pieces and other unique items. While the event is free, anyone who ponies up for VIP tickets
will get plenty of bang for their buck. Free, 6 p.m.-12 a.m. Saturday, February 29, Cherrity Bar, 302 Montana St., (210) 598-0496, facebook.com/bigvibesarthouse
