Alamo City Guitar Bazaar Brings Vendors, Collectors and Musicians to San Antonio for Annual Market

Roughly 50 musical instrument vendors from around the country will convene on San Antonio for the second installment of this annual trader’s market.
The owners of SA’s Robot Monster Guitars and Collectibles launched the show last year, making it the city’s first — at least in recent memory — large-scale swap meet for vintage musical gear. Expect to see plenty of musicians and hobbyists haggling and horse trading for new and road-worn axes, amps and effects. And, since these regional events also attract serious and deep-pocketed collectors, don’t be surprised to see some jaw-droppingly rare instruments with the price tags to match.
$10, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, Venue Villita, 401 Villita St., (210) 489-0665, alamocityguitarbazaar.com.
