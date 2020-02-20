Latinx Activist Group #DignidadLiteraria to Hold Town Hall on the American Dirt Controversy This Weekend
Posted
By Kelly Merka Nelson
on Thu, Feb 20, 2020 at 12:38 PM
click to enlarge
-
Courtesy of #DignidadLiteraria
-
From top left: Carmen Tafolla, Myriam Gurba, John Picacio, Bárbara Renaud González, Juan Tejeda and Denise McVea
In the wake of the controversy surrounding Oprah's questionable book club pick American Dirt
, Latinx literary activists #DignidadLiteraria have spearheaded a national call to action in the publishing industry.
Now, they're bringing the discussion to San Antonio with a town hall featuring both major figures in the national conversation surrounding Latinx in publishing as well as notable Alamo City creators and scholars.
On Saturday, #DignidadLiteraria will hold a panel discussion featuring author and American Dirt
's canary in the coal mine
Myriam Gurba, author and former Texas Poet Laureate Carmen Tafolla, award-winning illustrator and Mexicanx Initiative founder John Picacio, Aztlan Libre Press co-founder Juan Tejeda and The Lamp of San Antonio's executive editor Denise McVea, moderated by author Bárbara Renaud González. The conversation will center on how the U.S. publishing industry has shut out Latinx and other marginalized voices and the grassroots push to hold publishing giants like Oprah Winfrey and Flatiron Books accountable for "the dismal state of the industry’s commitment Latinos in the United States."
Free, 7-10 p.m. Saturday, February 22, Esperanza Peace and Justice Center, 922 San Pedro St., (210) 228-0201, esperanzacenter.org.
@ Esperanza Peace & Justice Center
922 San Pedro
San Antonio,
TX
When: Sat., Feb. 22, 7-10 p.m.
2102280201
Price:
Free
Talks
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
Tags: San Antonio, #DignidadLiteraria, Dignidad Literaria, American Dirt, controversy, scandal, panel, Jeanine Cummins, Oprah, book club, Flatiron Books, Esperanza Center for Peace and Justice, Latinx, books, publishing industry, Myriam Gurba, Carmen Tafolla, John Picacio, Juan Tejeda, Denise McVea, Bárbara Renaud González, Image