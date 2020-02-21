Email
Friday, February 21, 2020

Harlandale HS Basketball Team's Insane Buzzer-Beating Layup Featured on SportsCenter

Posted By on Fri, Feb 21, 2020 at 11:50 AM

FACEBOOK / SPORTSCENTER
  • Facebook / SportsCenter
Harlandale High School is already celebrating its boys varsity basketball team making it to the playoffs. Now, the South Side school is basking in yet another spotlight: ESPN's SportCenter shared video of an NBA-worthy layup by the team on social media.

The clip from Harlandale's February 11 game has so far grabbed more than 1.2 million views on Facebook. That's an impressive feat, considering SportsCenter is essentially a daily roundup of mind-blowing plays from across the sports world.

In the clip, senior Nate Espinosa, wearing No. 1, steals the ball from rival school Kerrville-Tivy and runs across the court with just 6.8 seconds on the clock. With No. 22 Andrew Martinez punching the ball in his direction, Espinosa was able to hit a last-second layup that, well, you just have to see for yourself.


And yes, Harlandale won the game.



Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

