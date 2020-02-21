Email
Friday, February 21, 2020

McNay Art Museum Remembering the '90s During Throwback Night Celebrating Grunge, Glam Fashion of the Decade

Posted By on Fri, Feb 21, 2020 at 3:18 PM

click to enlarge Victor Costa, Wedding dress, 1992. - COURTESY OF THE MCNAY ART MUSEUM
  • Courtesy of the McNay Art Museum
  • Victor Costa, Wedding dress, 1992.
Nostalgic memories of skinny eyebrows and tattoo choker necklaces will flood the McNay as the museum hosts its '90s Throwback Night: Grunge or Glam.

As part of the ongoing exhibit Fashion Nirvana: Runway to Everyday, the event will celebrate all the weird, wacky and posh looks of '90s fashion. With the recent return of the grungy-era fashion in department stores, the McNay encourages you to wear your best goth, glam or grunge clothing items to commemorate a decade full of funky sandals and long hair.

"As if" listening and dancing to '90s music isn't a throwback enough, there will also be movies on display, easy-to-learn video choreography, a trivia match and a runway walk-off. Maybe it's time to dust off the old flannel or plaid skirt hidden at the back of your closet.

$10-$20, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, February 27, McNay Art Museum, 6000 N. New Braunfels Ave., (210) 824-5368, mcnayart.org.
Event Details '90s Throwback Night: Grunge or Glam
@ McNay Art Museum
6000 N. New Braunfels Ave.
San Antonio, TX
When: Thu., Feb. 27, 6:30 p.m.
Price: $10-$20
Art
  'Fashion Nirvana: Runway to Everyday'

    Staff Pick
    'Fashion Nirvana: Runway to Everyday' @ McNay Art Museum

    Thursdays, 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Fridays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sundays, 12-5 p.m. and Wednesdays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Continues through May 17 $10-$20

