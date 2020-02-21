McNay Art Museum Remembering the '90s During Throwback Night Celebrating Grunge, Glam Fashion of the Decade

Nostalgic memories of skinny eyebrows and tattoo choker necklaces will flood the McNay as the museum hosts its '90s Throwback Night: Grunge or Glam.As part of the ongoing exhibit Fashion Nirvana: Runway to Everyday, the event will celebrate all the weird, wacky and posh looks of '90s fashion. With the recent return of the grungy-era fashion in department stores, the McNay encourages you to wear your best goth, glam or grunge clothing items to commemorate a decade full of funky sandals and long hair."As if" listening and dancing to '90s music isn't a throwback enough, there will also be movies on display, easy-to-learn video choreography, a trivia match and a runway walk-off. Maybe it's time to dust off the old flannel or plaid skirt hidden at the back of your closet.

