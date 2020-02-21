Friday, February 21, 2020
McNay Art Museum Remembering the '90s During Throwback Night Celebrating Grunge, Glam Fashion of the Decade
Posted
By Brianna Espinoza
on Fri, Feb 21, 2020 at 3:18 PM
click to enlarge
-
Courtesy of the McNay Art Museum
-
Victor Costa, Wedding dress, 1992.
Nostalgic memories of skinny eyebrows and tattoo choker necklaces will flood the McNay as the museum hosts its '90s Throwback Night: Grunge or Glam.
As part of the ongoing exhibit Fashion Nirvana: Runway to Everyday, the event will celebrate all the weird, wacky and posh looks of '90s fashion. With the recent return of the grungy-era fashion in department stores, the McNay encourages you to wear your best goth, glam or grunge clothing items to commemorate a decade full of funky sandals and long hair.
"As if" listening and dancing to '90s music isn't a throwback enough, there will also be movies on display, easy-to-learn video choreography, a trivia match and a runway walk-off. Maybe it's time to dust off the old flannel or plaid skirt hidden at the back of your closet.
$10-$20, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, February 27, McNay Art Museum, 6000 N. New Braunfels Ave., (210) 824-5368, mcnayart.org.
@ McNay Art Museum
6000 N. New Braunfels Ave.
San Antonio,
TX
When: Thu., Feb. 27, 6:30 p.m.
Price:
$10-$20
Art
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
Tags: San Antonio, things to do in San Antonio, Fashion Nirvana, McNay Art Museum, 1990s, '90s, Throwback Night, Image
We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national
news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio
informed for years.
It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press
means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our
unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.
If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to
San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so
appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues
and neighborhood culture. Thank you.