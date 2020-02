Alamo Drafthouse Launches Season Pass Movie Subscription Service

Film subscription service MoviePass may be dead , but Alamo Drafthouse isn't phased.Less than six months out from MoviePass' final demise, the Austin-based movie theater chain has launched its own version of the cinema subscription model.The Drafthouse's new season pass features three levels, all of which include free admission to one film per day.For $14.99 a month, Big Boat subscribers get full season pass access at the New Braunfels Drafthouse, with a $5 discount on all other season pass locations. At $19.99 monthly, Bigger Boat subscribers get an expanded season pass access to a variety of Drafthouse markets nationwide, including all San Antonio and Austin theaters, plus a $10 discount on tickets at season pass locations not included at this level. And finally, the $29.99 Biggest Boat level gives season pass access to all the markets in Bigger Boat, plus New York City, Los Angeles and San Francisco, which we guess is useful for anyone planning a Drafthouse-themed cross-country road trip.

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.