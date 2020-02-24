Email
Monday, February 24, 2020

Alamo Drafthouse Launches Season Pass Movie Subscription Service

Posted By on Mon, Feb 24, 2020 at 11:22 AM

click image INSTAGRAM / BSCHRADERS550
  • Instagram / bschraders550
Film subscription service MoviePass may be dead, but Alamo Drafthouse isn't phased.

Less than six months out from MoviePass' final demise, the Austin-based movie theater chain has launched its own version of the cinema subscription model.

The Drafthouse's new season pass features three levels, all of which include free admission to one film per day.

For $14.99 a month, Big Boat subscribers get full season pass access at the New Braunfels Drafthouse, with a $5 discount on all other season pass locations. At $19.99 monthly, Bigger Boat subscribers get an expanded season pass access to a variety of Drafthouse markets nationwide, including all San Antonio and Austin theaters, plus a $10 discount on tickets at season pass locations not included at this level. And finally, the $29.99 Biggest Boat level gives season pass access to all the markets in Bigger Boat, plus New York City, Los Angeles and San Francisco, which we guess is useful for anyone planning a Drafthouse-themed cross-country road trip.



