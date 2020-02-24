Email
Monday, February 24, 2020

San Antonio Museum of Art and Artpace Are Co-Hosting a Feminist Wikipedia Edit-a-Thon on Leap Day

Posted By on Mon, Feb 24, 2020 at 1:50 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF SAN ANTONIO MUSEUM OF ART
  • Courtesy of San Antonio Museum of Art
From hunting down errant typos to combating enthusiastic podcast fans' repeated changes of Stellan Skarsgård's name to "Stellar Skateboard," Wikipedia editors have their work cut out for them.

Unfortunately, the site's all-volunteer editorial corps has a major demographic problem — according to nonprofit organization Art+Feminism, recent research showns only 16% of Wikipedia editors identify as female. To help boost this figure, Art+Feminism started holding Wikipedia edit-a-thons to address the gaps in content and editorial representation online. That, in turn, led to the creation and improvement of 58,000 Wikipedia articles.

On Saturday, the San Antonio Museum of Art (SAMA) and Artpace are bringing an Art+Feminism edit-a-thon to San Antonio, inviting community members to bring their laptops and help make a difference. Everyone is welcome at the free event — SAMA and Artpace will have people on hand to give tutorials to inexperienced editors, and there will be plenty of reference materials to draw from. The first event is themed around SAMA's current exhibition, "Texas Women: A New History of Abstract Art," and will be followed by more edit-a-thons throughout 2020.

If an afternoon spent in the depths of Wikipedia seems like a marathon, don't worry. There are breaks built into the schedule so enterprising editors can get a breather and even roam the museum (after paying admission).



Free ($10-$20 to view museum exhibitions), San Antonio Museum of Art, 200 W. Jones Ave., (210) 978-8100, samuseum.org.
Event Details Art+Feminism Wikipedia Edit-a-Thon
@ San Antonio Museum of Art
200 W. Jones Ave.
San Antonio, TX
When: Sat., Feb. 29, 12-4 p.m.
Price: Free
Buy Tickets
Art and Special Events
Map

We're keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


