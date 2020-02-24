San Antonio Museum of Art and Artpace Are Co-Hosting a Feminist Wikipedia Edit-a-Thon on Leap Day

click to enlarge
Courtesy of San Antonio Museum of Art
From hunting down errant typos to combating enthusiastic podcast fans'
repeated changes of Stellan Skarsgård's name
to "Stellar Skateboard," Wikipedia editors
have their work cut out for them.
Unfortunately, the site's all-volunteer editorial corps has a major demographic problem — according to nonprofit organization Art+Feminism
, recent research showns only 16% of Wikipedia editors identify as female. To help boost this figure, Art+Feminism started holding Wikipedia edit-a-thons to address the gaps in content and editorial representation online. That, in turn, led to the creation and improvement of 58,000 Wikipedia articles.
On Saturday, the San Antonio Museum of Art (SAMA) and Artpace are bringing an Art+Feminism edit-a-thon to San Antonio, inviting community members to bring their laptops and help make a difference. Everyone is welcome at the free event — SAMA and Artpace will have people on hand to give tutorials to inexperienced editors, and there will be plenty of reference materials to draw from. The first event is themed around SAMA's current exhibition, "Texas Women: A New History of Abstract Art," and will be followed by more edit-a-thons throughout 2020.
If an afternoon spent in the depths of Wikipedia seems like a marathon, don't worry. There are breaks built into the schedule so enterprising editors can get a breather and even roam the museum (after paying admission).
Free ($10-$20 to view museum exhibitions), San Antonio Museum of Art, 200 W. Jones Ave., (210) 978-8100, samuseum.org.
@ San Antonio Museum of Art
200 W. Jones Ave.
San Antonio,
TX
When: Sat., Feb. 29, 12-4 p.m.
Price:
Free
