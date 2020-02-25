Tuesday, February 25, 2020
Comedian DeRay Davis Taking Over Laugh Out Loud This Weekend
By Brianna Espinoza
on Tue, Feb 25, 2020 at 7:35 AM
Even though DeRay Davis is best known as Cookie Lyons’ cousin and hitman in the FOX show Empire
, it’s unlikely he’ll be engaging in any gunplay when he comes to town.
Comedy is his weapon of choice. Davis specializes in taking the “hood” out of Hollywood in standup specials such as his 2011 hit Power Play
and 2017’s How to Act Black
. He’s also made appearances in movies such as The Fog
and 21 Jump Street
.
He’ll hit up the Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club for a full weekend of shows, so even though he’s not packing, some San Antonians could die laughing during his set.
$35-$45, 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Mar. 1, Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club, 618 N.W. Loop 410, (866) 468-3399, improvtx.com/sanantonio.
@ Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club
618 NW Loop 410
San Antonio,
TX
When: Fri., Feb. 28, 7:30 & 9:45 p.m., Sat., Feb. 29, 7 & 9:30 p.m. and Sun., March 1, 7:30 p.m.
Price:
$35-$45
Comedy
