Comedian DeRay Davis Taking Over Laugh Out Loud This Weekend

Even though DeRay Davis is best known as Cookie Lyons’ cousin and hitman in the FOX show, it’s unlikely he’ll be engaging in any gunplay when he comes to town.Comedy is his weapon of choice. Davis specializes in taking the “hood” out of Hollywood in standup specials such as his 2011 hitand 2017’s. He’s also made appearances in movies such asandHe’ll hit up the Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club for a full weekend of shows, so even though he’s not packing, some San Antonians could die laughing during his set.

