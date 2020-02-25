Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, February 25, 2020

Comedian DeRay Davis Taking Over Laugh Out Loud This Weekend

Posted By on Tue, Feb 25, 2020 at 7:35 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF LAUGH OUT LOUD COMEDY CLUB
  • Courtesy of Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club
Even though DeRay Davis is best known as Cookie Lyons’ cousin and hitman in the FOX show Empire, it’s unlikely he’ll be engaging in any gunplay when he comes to town.

Comedy is his weapon of choice. Davis specializes in taking the “hood” out of Hollywood in standup specials such as his 2011 hit Power Play and 2017’s How to Act Black. He’s also made appearances in movies such as The Fog and 21 Jump Street.

He’ll hit up the Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club for a full weekend of shows, so even though he’s not packing, some San Antonians could die laughing during his set.

$35-$45, 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Mar. 1, Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club, 618 N.W. Loop 410, (866) 468-3399, improvtx.com/sanantonio.
Event Details DeRay Davis
@ Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club
618 NW Loop 410
San Antonio, TX
When: Fri., Feb. 28, 7:30 & 9:45 p.m., Sat., Feb. 29, 7 & 9:30 p.m. and Sun., March 1, 7:30 p.m.
Price: $35-$45
Buy Tickets
Comedy
Map

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. 'Some Really Amazing Things are Gonna Happen': Movie-Riffing Extraordinaire Joel Hodgson Talks MST3K and Mortality Read More

  2. Harlandale HS Basketball Team's Insane Buzzer-Beating Layup Featured on SportsCenter Read More

  3. Alamo Drafthouse Launches Season Pass Movie Subscription Service Read More

  4. All You Need to Know About the ‘Obscene’ Video Censored by San Antonio’s Department of Arts and Culture — Including How to Watch It Read More

  5. San Antonio Museum of Art and Artpace Are Co-Hosting a Feminist Wikipedia Edit-a-Thon on Leap Day Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation