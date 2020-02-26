Pop Con Returning to Central Library with Author Panels, Cosplay Contest and More

Tired of cynical, cash-grabby comic-cons that offer little beyond overpriced merch and long-ass lines for celeb photo ops? Pop Con’s gotchu, fam.The free, one-day celebration of literary and artistic geekdom returns to the San Antonio Public Library for its third year with a stacked lineup of authors and artists working in science fiction and fantasy.fans can hear the good word from Charlaine Harris herself, the author behind the books that became the HBO series, whileaddicts can look forward to a panel by executive producer Sera Gamble, who was instrumental in adapting Lev Grossman’s novels for TV. For those whose taste runs to ’50s kitsch and pin-up fare, artist Coop — widely recognized as a defining force in underground rock poster art — will make an appearance. Those of us who do judge books by their covers will also be amply rewarded: award-winning cover illustrators Jeffrey Alan Love and San Antonio’s John Picacio also will be on hand.But wait — there’s more.The event features a full schedule of guest panels, a cosplay contest, two escape rooms, themed areas for anime and gaming, a kids-friendly section and the now-obligatory food trucks.

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.