Pop Con Returning to Central Library with Author Panels, Cosplay Contest and More

Tired of cynical, cash-grabby comic-cons that offer little beyond overpriced merch and long-ass lines for celeb photo ops? Pop Con’s gotchu, fam.
The free, one-day celebration of literary and artistic geekdom returns to the San Antonio Public Library for its third year with a stacked lineup of authors and artists working in science fiction and fantasy. Sookie Stackhouse
fans can hear the good word from Charlaine Harris herself, the author behind the books that became the HBO series True Blood
, while The Magicians
addicts can look forward to a panel by executive producer Sera Gamble, who was instrumental in adapting Lev Grossman’s novels for TV. For those whose taste runs to ’50s kitsch and pin-up fare, artist Coop — widely recognized as a defining force in underground rock poster art — will make an appearance. Those of us who do judge books by their covers will also be amply rewarded: award-winning cover illustrators Jeffrey Alan Love and San Antonio’s John Picacio also will be on hand.
But wait — there’s more.
The event features a full schedule of guest panels, a cosplay contest, two escape rooms, themed areas for anime and gaming, a kids-friendly section and the now-obligatory food trucks.
Free, 9am-4pm, Saturday, Feb. 28, Central Library, 600 Soledad St., (210) 207-2500, mysapl.org/popcon.
