Wednesday, February 26, 2020

San Antonio Symphony to Perform Iconic Film Scores During 'Hollywood Hits' Concert

Posted By on Wed, Feb 26, 2020 at 8:08 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF THE SAN ANTONIO SYMPHONY
  • Courtesy of the San Antonio Symphony
If adventure has a sound, it’s John Williams’ music.

The San Antonio Symphony will whisk away the audience with a performance featuring two of the film composer’s most famous scores — Raiders of the Lost Ark and Superman. The still-working octogenarian can be credited with a rise in respect for movie music from the academic world, and his work also helped spur the demand for film music concerts such as this one.

But Williams isn’t the only luminary whose work is featured on the program.

The audience will also hear selections from Max Steiner’s Gone With the Wind, which represents the unabashed romanticism of Golden Age Hollywood and features leitmotif character themes that would influence Williams’ work, Elmer Bernstein’s iconic score for The Magnificent Seven and Henri Mancini’s “Moon River,” which is the only reason Breakfast at Tiffany’s tacked-on happy ending works.



$12-$100, 8 p.m., Friday, Feb. 28, H-E-B Performance Hall, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org.
Event Details San Antonio Symphony: Hollywood Hits
@ Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
100 Auditorium Circle
River Walk
San Antonio, TX
When: Fri., Feb. 28, 8 p.m.
Price: $12-$100
Buy Tickets
Classical Music
Map

