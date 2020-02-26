San Antonio Symphony to Perform Iconic Film Scores During 'Hollywood Hits' Concert

If adventure has a sound, it’s John Williams’ music.The San Antonio Symphony will whisk away the audience with a performance featuring two of the film composer’s most famous scores —and. The still-working octogenarian can be credited with a rise in respect for movie music from the academic world, and his work also helped spur the demand for film music concerts such as this one.But Williams isn’t the only luminary whose work is featured on the program.The audience will also hear selections from Max Steiner’s, which represents the unabashed romanticism of Golden Age Hollywood and features leitmotif character themes that would influence Williams’ work, Elmer Bernstein’s iconic score forand Henri Mancini’s “Moon River,” which is the only reasontacked-on happy ending works.

