McNay Art Museum Calls Out San Antonio Rapper for Filming Unauthorized Music Video on Its Grounds

The McNay Art Museum's got beef with a local rapper.Last August, D-Real210 — a.k.a. Darryl Phillips — posted a music video for the heavily auto-tuned song "Sauced Up My Drip" on YouTube, but it didn't get much traction.That's probably why it took until last weekend for the McNay to take notice of the fact that most of the video was filmed on its grounds, including shots in front of the museum's facade and of a woman swimming in a fountain.The McNay expressed its displeasure in a comment on YouTube: "This was filmed illegally on the McNay Art Museum grounds without authorization of the McNay Art Museum. It is in violation of the Museum's trademarked facade and copyright stipulations. We respectfully request it is removed at this time."Though D-Real210 replied to other comments on the video, it's been crickets in the days since the McNay called him out — and the video is still live.When asked for comment over email, McNay Head of Communications and Marketing Rachel Trevino confirmed that the museum will not let this lie."The McNay website states the Museum’s policy on commercial photography and videography production," Trevino said."The music video in question was filmed without authorization on McNay grounds, and the Museum did not consent to this video being filmed. Because it was filmed in violation of our policy, we are taking steps to have it removed.

