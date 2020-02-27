Remember the Alamo When A Musical Dedicated to the Texas Landmark Premieres at the Tobin Center

Plenty of people are familiar with the story of the Alamo, but how many have heard the tale told through song?Well, now’s our chance, because the Alamo and the Tobin Endowment are presenting the world premiere of, a musical honoring those who gave their lives in the battle for Texas independence. The show promises a fresh take on the famous 1836 battle from the perspectives of five key figures: Stephen F. Austin, Sam Houston, Jim Bowie, Davy Crockett and William B. Travis.stars Ben Jones as Travis and Michael Dailey as Austin, and the show’s composer and music director Brett Strader will make his debut with the San Antonio Symphony at the premiere.

