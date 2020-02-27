Thursday, February 27, 2020
Remember the Alamo When A Musical Dedicated to the Texas Landmark Premieres at the Tobin Center
Posted
By Steve Hargis
on Thu, Feb 27, 2020 at 7:22 AM
click to enlarge
Plenty of people are familiar with the story of the Alamo, but how many have heard the tale told through song?
Well, now’s our chance, because the Alamo and the Tobin Endowment are presenting the world premiere of Remember
, a musical honoring those who gave their lives in the battle for Texas independence. The show promises a fresh take on the famous 1836 battle from the perspectives of five key figures: Stephen F. Austin, Sam Houston, Jim Bowie, Davy Crockett and William B. Travis.
Remember
stars Ben Jones as Travis and Michael Dailey as Austin, and the show’s composer and music director Brett Strader will make his debut with the San Antonio Symphony at the premiere.
$29.50-$103.50, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 29, H-E-B Performance Hall, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org.
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
@ Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
100 Auditorium Circle
River Walk
San Antonio,
TX
When: Sat., Feb. 29, 2 & 7 p.m.
Price:
$29.50-$103.50
Theater
Tags: things to do in San Antonio, Texas, San Antonio, Remember, Alamo, Stephen F. Austin, Sam Houston, Jim Bowie, Davy Crockett, William B. Travis, San Antonio Symphony, Brett Strader, Remember the Alamo, Tobin Center, Image
We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national
news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio
informed for years.
It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press
means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our
unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.
If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to
San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so
appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues
and neighborhood culture. Thank you.