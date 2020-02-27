Spurs Returning Home to San Antonio, Taking On Orlando Magic at AT&T Center

Orlando Magic high-flyer Aaron Gordon put on an impressive show earlier this month in a Slam Dunk Contest for the ages at NBA All-Star weekend in Chicago. Despite falling short against eventual winner Derrick Jones Jr., Gordon further endeared himself to fans outside of Orlando, courtesy of some questionable judging toward the tail end of the competition. Gordon and the Magic head into their showdown with the Spurs Saturday night in search of consecutive playoff appearances for the first time in seven seasons.Following a disastrous 1-5 start to the annual Rodeo Road Trip, expectations have somewhat tempered in San Antonio, with the end of a historic 22-season postseason streak potentially in sight. When the two teams met in Orlando back in November, the Magic held on for a tight two-point win.Expect another close contest between prospective trade partners presumably pursuing a playoff bid.

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.