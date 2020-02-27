Email
Thursday, February 27, 2020

Spurs Returning Home to San Antonio, Taking On Orlando Magic at AT&T Center

Posted By on Thu, Feb 27, 2020 at 7:27 AM

Orlando Magic high-flyer Aaron Gordon put on an impressive show earlier this month in a Slam Dunk Contest for the ages at NBA All-Star weekend in Chicago. Despite falling short against eventual winner Derrick Jones Jr., Gordon further endeared himself to fans outside of Orlando, courtesy of some questionable judging toward the tail end of the competition. Gordon and the Magic head into their showdown with the Spurs Saturday night in search of consecutive playoff appearances for the first time in seven seasons.

Following a disastrous 1-5 start to the annual Rodeo Road Trip, expectations have somewhat tempered in San Antonio, with the end of a historic 22-season postseason streak potentially in sight. When the two teams met in Orlando back in November, the Magic held on for a tight two-point win.

Expect another close contest between prospective trade partners presumably pursuing a playoff bid.

$10-$1,436, 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 29, AT&T Center, 1 AT&T Center Parkway, (210) 444-5140, attcenter.com.
Sports
