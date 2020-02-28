Email
Friday, February 28, 2020

Things to Look Forward To: A Preview of What’s to Come During San Antonio's Contemporary Art Month

Posted By on Fri, Feb 28, 2020 at 10:00 AM

click to enlarge CARLOS HERNANDEZ
  • Carlos Hernandez
Although Contemporary Art Month doesn’t launch until March, the local showcase got a running start with openings including the CAM Perennial at the McNay Art Museum that are open now.

With a packed schedule all the way through the CAMMIEs at the end of March, we’ve rounded up a few additional shows to mark on your calendar. Looking for something to do a bit sooner? Check the Calendar section for events that are happening over the next two weeks.

“Joe Harjo: The Only Certain Way” Closing Potluck
This show offers a last chance to see Harjo’s staggering, conceptually brilliant exhibit. Harjo’s exploration and indictment of colonialism — including the “merciful” Christian variety — is starkly unsentimental and rigorously intellectual. Harjo uses the small space of Sala Diaz to great effect. Free, 7-10 p.m. Friday, March 13, Sala Diaz, 517 Stieren St., (972) 900-0047, saladiazart.org.

“LOS WIERDOS TEXINOS: The Art of Carlos Hernandez and The Amazing Hancock Brothers”
Benevolent eccentric Jeff Wheeler has turned a corporate, antiseptic gallery space in a new condo development on the south side into a reliably daring, fun, and yes, freewheeling environment. In addition to the revolving exhibits, the gallery hosts permanent pieces by Cruz Ortiz, Robert Crumb and others. For this opening, beloved local folk-pop duo Demitasse will perform as will the uncompromising performance artist Christie Blizard. Free, 6-10 p.m. Saturday, March 14, SPACE C7 @ South Side Living + Maker Spaces, 2450 Roosevelt Ave., (806) 392-1915, thesouth-side.com.



“Museum of Pocket Art (MoPA) + Artist Jade Walker”
Roberto Jackson Harrington is a ceaselessly creative individual — drawing every day, making sculptures and prints, curating and collaborating. Perhaps his cleverest endeavor is the Museum of Pocket Art, where Harrington wears a special pair of tailored trousers and carries an art show on his person. You just have to go up and ask him. Free, 7-10 p.m. Saturday, March 14, Dorćol Distilling + Brewing Co., 1902 S. Flores St., (210) 229-0607, dorcolspirits.com.

Spring 2020 International Artist-in-Residence Exhibition
Arpace’s quarterly Artist-in-Residence Exhibitions are reliably some of the most interesting shows in San Antonio. The format of one international artist, one national artist and one Texas artist usually produces remarkable confluences and connections as if the artists were working in concert. This exhibition includes Carlos Castro Arias (San Diego, California / Tijuana, Mexico / Bogotá, Colombia), Milagros de la Torre (New York), and Daniel Ramos (Sandy Oaks, Texas). Free, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, March 19, Artpace, 445 N. Main Ave., (210) 212-4900, artpace.org.

“Inspirations & Memories: A Remembrance,” MBS Gallery’s private collection of Katie Pell artwork
Katie Pell’s passing last fall was a massive loss for the San Antonio and South Texas art community. Pell was a singular, powerful personality — hilarious, brilliant and generous. She was a restless, witty, endlessly creative artist, whose wide range of works are unmistakably her. Seeing Pell’s pieces is a kind of séance — one can hear her voice, her laugh, her wisdom. Free, 6-10 p.m. Saturday, March 28, MBS Gallery, 1115 S. Alamo St., (512) 507-4185, mbsfitness.net.

