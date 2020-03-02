Email
Monday, March 2, 2020

Authors, Publishers Taking Over Downtown with Association of Writers & Writing Programs Conference This Week

Posted By on Mon, Mar 2, 2020 at 2:45 PM

click image TWITTER / AWPWRITER
  • Twitter / awpwriter
Remember that electric feeling whenever the Scholastic Book Fair came to your elementary school?

Well, take that and multiply it by five, because the grown up version is headed to the Alamo City this week for a book-centric blowout.

Each year, the Association of Writers and Writing Programs (AWP) and finds a new city to holds its conference and bookfair — the largest independent literary marketplace in North America. Now, it's San Antonio's turn. Starting Wednesday, authors and publishers from around the world will descend upon the Henry B. González Convention Center for a tightly packed schedule of book-themed events.

While admittance to the full conference is by no means cheap, local bibliophiles can take advantage of either a $45 day pass or $5 admission to the bookfair on Saturday. As a special bonus, San Antonio and South Texas writers and musicians including Carmen Tafolla, Amalia Ortiz, David Bowles, Nephtalí de León and many more will give short readings and performances in the Expo/Bookfair area from noon-2 p.m.



Literature lovers who are pinching their pennies can still get their fill, as the week will also feature a frankly overwhelming amount of off-site events and readings taking place everywhere from Blue Star Contemporary to La Botánica, many of which will be free to attend.

Already overwhelmed by AWP-induced FOMO? Don't worry — as the week goes on, we'll keep you updated on the top events to check out.

Related Events

  • User Submitted
    Association of Writers & Writing Programs Bookfair @ Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center

    • Sat., March 7, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. $5

  • AWP Conference: Spotlight San Antonio and South Texas @ Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center

    • Sat., March 7, 12-2 p.m. $5-$45

