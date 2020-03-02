Monday, March 2, 2020
Have Your Bugs and Eat Them Too at Special Witte Museum Dinner This Month
Posted
By Kelly Merka Nelson
on Mon, Mar 2, 2020 at 11:53 AM
click to enlarge
San Antonio locals were all-in
on feeding cockroaches named after their exes to zoo animals on Valentine's Day, and the Witte Museum is upping the ante this month.
That's because this time, it's us that will be eating the bugs.
At the end of March, the Witte is bringing back
its "Bug Bites" dinner, a "unique entomological culinary experience" featuring a menu dreamed up by executive chef Stephen Paprocki and the Chef Cooperative.
The sample menu will feature coffee blackened chapulines (grasshoppers) street tacos, roasted orange-ant mole, beet-labneh stuffed squash blossom, ant-sumac dried tangerines and oranges with ant salt as garnish, and even cricket carrot cake for dessert. For morbidly curious picky eaters that still wish to attend, there will be non-insect items available to eat as well.
$35, 7-9 p.m. Thursday, March 26, Witte Museum, 3801 Broadway St., (210) 357-1910, wittemuseum.org.
@ Witte Museum
3801 Broadway
San Antonio,
TX
When: Thu., March 26, 7-9 p.m.
Price:
$35
Food and Special Events
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
Tags: San Antonio, things to do in San Antonio, Witte Museum, bugs, edible, insects, dinner, Executive Chef Stephen Paprocki, Chef Cooperative, Bug Bites, grasshoppers, ants, crickets, Image
We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national
news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio
informed for years.
It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press
means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our
unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.
If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to
San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so
appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues
and neighborhood culture. Thank you.