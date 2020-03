Have Your Bugs and Eat Them Too at Special Witte Museum Dinner This Month

San Antonio locals were all-in on feeding cockroaches named after their exes to zoo animals on Valentine's Day, and the Witte Museum is upping the ante this month.That's because this time, it's us that will be eating the bugs.At the end of March, the Witte is bringing back its "Bug Bites" dinner, a "unique entomological culinary experience" featuring a menu dreamed up by executive chef Stephen Paprocki and the Chef Cooperative.The sample menu will feature coffee blackened chapulines (grasshoppers) street tacos, roasted orange-ant mole, beet-labneh stuffed squash blossom, ant-sumac dried tangerines and oranges with ant salt as garnish, and even cricket carrot cake for dessert. For morbidly curious picky eaters that still wish to attend, there will be non-insect items available to eat as well.

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.