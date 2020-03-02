Email
Print
Share

Monday, March 2, 2020

Have Your Bugs and Eat Them Too at Special Witte Museum Dinner This Month

Posted By on Mon, Mar 2, 2020 at 11:53 AM

click to enlarge KATRINA FLORES
  • Katrina Flores
San Antonio locals were all-in on feeding cockroaches named after their exes to zoo animals on Valentine's Day, and the Witte Museum is upping the ante this month.

That's because this time, it's us that will be eating the bugs.

At the end of March, the Witte is bringing back its "Bug Bites" dinner, a "unique entomological culinary experience" featuring a menu dreamed up by executive chef Stephen Paprocki and the Chef Cooperative.

The sample menu will feature coffee blackened chapulines (grasshoppers) street tacos, roasted orange-ant mole, beet-labneh stuffed squash blossom, ant-sumac dried tangerines and oranges with ant salt as garnish, and even cricket carrot cake for dessert. For morbidly curious picky eaters that still wish to attend, there will be non-insect items available to eat as well.



$35, 7-9 p.m. Thursday, March 26, Witte Museum, 3801 Broadway St., (210) 357-1910, wittemuseum.org.
Event Details Bug Bites
@ Witte Museum
3801 Broadway
San Antonio, TX
When: Thu., March 26, 7-9 p.m.
Price: $35
Buy Tickets
Food and Special Events
Map

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. McNay Art Museum Calls Out San Antonio Rapper for Filming Unauthorized Music Video on Its Grounds Read More

  2. Revolutionizing Representation: Panel on American Dirt Controversy Stokes Important Conversation But No Easy Answers Read More

  3. Controversial Play Admissions Comes to The Public Theater of San Antonio Read More

  4. San Antonio Museum of Art Announces Departure of Chief Curator, Co-Interim Director William Keyse Rudolph Read More

  5. Things to Look Forward To: A Preview of What’s to Come During San Antonio's Contemporary Art Month Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation