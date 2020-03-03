Tuesday, March 3, 2020
Dejounte Murray Asks Fans If They Want the Spurs to Bring Back the Fiesta Colors
Posted
By Sarah Martinez
on Tue, Mar 3, 2020 at 12:25 PM
click to enlarge
-
Instagram / dejountemurray
A Spurs player is paying attention to fans who have long called for the NBA team to bring back the iconic Fiesta colors that adorned its uniforms in the '90s.
Dejounte Murray took to Instagram, asking his followers if the turquoise, magenta and orange color scheme of yesteryear should make a return. Fans have been vocal about the San Antonio team incorporating the bright colors in the players' jerseys or as part of the decorations on- and off-court at the AT&T Center.
So, it only makes sense that the poll on Murray's Instagram story was an overwhelming "yes." According to his post, 96% responded positively to the question.
Keep your fingers crossed that Murray will make a strong argument to Spurs Sports & Entertainment about bringing the colors back.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter
.
Tags: Texas, San Antonio, 90s, Fiesta Colors, turquoise, magenta, orange, Spurs, San Antonio Spurs, AT&T Center, Alamodome, Image
We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national
news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio
informed for years.
It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press
means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our
unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.
If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to
San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so
appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues
and neighborhood culture. Thank you.