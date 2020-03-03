Dejounte Murray Asks Fans If They Want the Spurs to Bring Back the Fiesta Colors

A Spurs player is paying attention to fans who have long called for the NBA team to bring back the iconic Fiesta colors that adorned its uniforms in the '90s.Dejounte Murray took to Instagram, asking his followers if the turquoise, magenta and orange color scheme of yesteryear should make a return. Fans have been vocal about the San Antonio team incorporating the bright colors in the players' jerseys or as part of the decorations on- and off-court at the AT&T Center.So, it only makes sense that the poll on Murray's Instagram story was an overwhelming "yes." According to his post, 96% responded positively to the question.Keep your fingers crossed that Murray will make a strong argument to Spurs Sports & Entertainment about bringing the colors back.

