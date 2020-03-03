Tuesday, March 3, 2020
Paul Reubens Will Be in San Antonio for Special 35th Anniversary Tour of Pee-Wee's Big Adventure
Posted
By C. Mason
on Tue, Mar 3, 2020 at 7:00 AM
click to enlarge
-
Courtesy of the Aztec Theatre
Pee-Wee Herman is returning to San Antonio, but he’s not looking for his bike this time around.
This year marks the 35th anniversary of wacky film classic Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure
, which cemented Herman as a household name, marked macabre auteur Tim Burton’s directorial debut and was the first major motion picture with a score by Oingo Boingo frontman-turned-sought-after-composer Danny Elfman. The movie led to the enduringly popular Pee-Wee’s Playhouse TV series, indelibly linking actor Paul Reubens to his zany character.
To celebrate the occasion, Reubens has kicked off a cross-country tour. Each stop consists of a screening of the film followed by Reubens sharing behind the scenes stories about Pee-Wee’s movie magic.
And yes, y’all, he still remembers the Alamo.
$39.50 (sold out), Thursday, March 5, 7:30 p.m., Aztec Theatre, 104 N. St. Mary’s St., (210) 812-4355, theaztectheatre.com.
@ Aztec Theatre
104 N St Mary's St
San Antonio,
TX
When: Thu., March 5, 7:30 p.m.
Price:
$39.50 (Sold Out)
Movies and Special Events
