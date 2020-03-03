Paul Reubens Will Be in San Antonio for Special 35th Anniversary Tour of Pee-Wee's Big Adventure

Pee-Wee Herman is returning to San Antonio, but he’s not looking for his bike this time around.This year marks the 35th anniversary of wacky film classic, which cemented Herman as a household name, marked macabre auteur Tim Burton’s directorial debut and was the first major motion picture with a score by Oingo Boingo frontman-turned-sought-after-composer Danny Elfman. The movie led to the enduringly popular Pee-Wee’s Playhouse TV series, indelibly linking actor Paul Reubens to his zany character.To celebrate the occasion, Reubens has kicked off a cross-country tour. Each stop consists of a screening of the film followed by Reubens sharing behind the scenes stories about Pee-Wee’s movie magic.And yes, y’all, he still remembers the Alamo.

