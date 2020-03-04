One Tree Hill Star, Country Singer Bringing Whine Down Podcast to the Tobin Center

Not satisfied with starring inand becoming a popular country singer, Jana Kramer turned to podcasting, and now she’s taking the show on the road.Whine Down, the pod Kramer cohosts with her husband Michael Caussin, is headed to the Tobin Center for an intimate evening with San Antonio fans. But don’t worry, it won’t be recorded! Instead, the live show will stay between the hosts and the audience. From her time as a singer and actor, to her divorce and remarriage, anything and everything is fair game for Kramer.Attendees can expect an open and personal experience, plus a hefty dose of audience interaction with the couple as they share their experiences and advice. And if any fans are hoping to hear Kramer sing — keep your fingers crossed for a showstopper ending.

