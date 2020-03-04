Email
Wednesday, March 4, 2020

One Tree Hill Star, Country Singer Bringing Whine Down Podcast to the Tobin Center

Posted By on Wed, Mar 4, 2020 at 7:17 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF TOBIN CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS
  • Courtesy of Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
Not satisfied with starring in One Tree Hill and becoming a popular country singer, Jana Kramer turned to podcasting, and now she’s taking the show on the road.

Whine Down, the pod Kramer cohosts with her husband Michael Caussin, is headed to the Tobin Center for an intimate evening with San Antonio fans. But don’t worry, it won’t be recorded! Instead, the live show will stay between the hosts and the audience. From her time as a singer and actor, to her divorce and remarriage, anything and everything is fair game for Kramer.

Attendees can expect an open and personal experience, plus a hefty dose of audience interaction with the couple as they share their experiences and advice. And if any fans are hoping to hear Kramer sing — keep your fingers crossed for a showstopper ending.

$35-$100, Friday, March 6, 7:30 p.m., Carlos Alvarez Studio Theatre, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org.
Event Details Whine Down
@ Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
100 Auditorium Circle
River Walk
San Antonio, TX
When: Fri., March 6, 7:30-9 p.m.
Price: $35-$100
Buy Tickets
Special Events
Map

