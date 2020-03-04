Wednesday, March 4, 2020
One Tree Hill Star, Country Singer Bringing Whine Down Podcast to the Tobin Center
Posted
By Steve Hargis
on Wed, Mar 4, 2020 at 7:17 AM
click to enlarge
-
Courtesy of Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
Not satisfied with starring in One Tree Hill
and becoming a popular country singer, Jana Kramer turned to podcasting, and now she’s taking the show on the road.
Whine Down, the pod Kramer cohosts with her husband Michael Caussin, is headed to the Tobin Center for an intimate evening with San Antonio fans. But don’t worry, it won’t be recorded! Instead, the live show will stay between the hosts and the audience. From her time as a singer and actor, to her divorce and remarriage, anything and everything is fair game for Kramer.
Attendees can expect an open and personal experience, plus a hefty dose of audience interaction with the couple as they share their experiences and advice. And if any fans are hoping to hear Kramer sing — keep your fingers crossed for a showstopper ending.
$35-$100, Friday, March 6, 7:30 p.m., Carlos Alvarez Studio Theatre, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org.
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
@ Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
100 Auditorium Circle
River Walk
San Antonio,
TX
When: Fri., March 6, 7:30-9 p.m.
Price:
$35-$100
Special Events
Tags: Texas, San Antonio, things to do in San Antonio, Tobin Center, Whine Down, events, local events, podcast, Jana Kramer, One Tree Hill, country singer, husband, Michael Caussin, Image
We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national
news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio
informed for years.
It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press
means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our
unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.
If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to
San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so
appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues
and neighborhood culture. Thank you.