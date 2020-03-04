Email
Wednesday, March 4, 2020

Prepare to Be Amazed When 'The Illusionists: Live from Broadway' Stops at the Majestic Theatre

COURTESY OF THE MAJESTIC THEATRE
  • Courtesy of the Majestic Theatre
Captivated by magic but can’t afford a trip to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter? Don’t worry, the next best thing is headed to San Antonio: The Illusionists, a touring magic show that has captivated audiences worldwide.

While the titular Illusionists don’t have actual magical powers, they make up for it with a variety of skill sets. See “The Mentalist” Chris Cox’s powers of deduction as he reads peoples’ minds. Scrutinize Hyun Joon Kim’s disciplined sleight of hand techniques. Want to see someone who’s hung by their toes from a helicopter? Jonathan Goodwin has you covered with his innovative daredevil stunts.

Along with all the mind-blowing magic, audiences can expect witty humor and boundless devotion from performers that fans of all ages can enjoy.

$39.50-$89.50, Saturday, March 6, 4 p.m. and 8 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston Street, (210) 226-3333, majesticempire.com.
The Illusionists: Live from Broadway
The Majestic Theatre
224 E Houston
San Antonio, TX
When: Sat., March 7, 4 & 8 p.m.
Price: $39.50-$89.50
Map

