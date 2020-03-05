Agarita Chamber Ensemble Performance to Support Sculpture Exhibition from San Antonio Artist

Consistently changing up the game, the Agarita Chamber Ensemble is performing music from Alban Berg, Anton Webern, Béla Bartók, Krzysztof Penderecki and Dmitri Shostakovich to accompany an exhibition of sculptures of Bryan-born, San Antonio-based artist Danville Chadbourne.The ensemble has a penchant for finding new settings for chamber music, and its latest collaboration is sure to be right up Contemporary Art Month’s alley. The wide-ranging program, which features selections from the Classical period to the present, is meant to be in response to Chadbourne’s colorful clay and wooden sculptures, and it should be intriguing to see the blending play out.

