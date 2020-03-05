Email
Thursday, March 5, 2020

Agarita Chamber Ensemble Performance to Support Sculpture Exhibition from San Antonio Artist

Posted By on Thu, Mar 5, 2020 at 8:33 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF AGARITA CHAMBER PLAYERS
  • Courtesy of Agarita Chamber Players
Consistently changing up the game, the Agarita Chamber Ensemble is performing music from Alban Berg, Anton Webern, Béla Bartók, Krzysztof Penderecki and Dmitri Shostakovich to accompany an exhibition of sculptures of Bryan-born, San Antonio-based artist Danville Chadbourne.

The ensemble has a penchant for finding new settings for chamber music, and its latest collaboration is sure to be right up Contemporary Art Month’s alley. The wide-ranging program, which features selections from the Classical period to the present, is meant to be in response to Chadbourne’s colorful clay and wooden sculptures, and it should be intriguing to see the blending play out.

Free, Saturday, March 7, 7:30 p.m., Seddon Recital Hall, University of the Incarnate Word, 4301 Broadway St., agarita.org.
Event Details Synergy: Music and Sculpture
@ Ingrid Seddon Recital Hall
4301 Broadway St.
Alamo Heights
San Antonio, TX
When: Sat., March 7, 7:30-9 p.m.
Price: Free
Classical Music and Art
Map

