Thursday, March 5, 2020

Relive The Office When An Unauthorized Musical Parody of the Hit Comedy Stops in San Antonio

Thursday, March 5, 2020

Restock the copier paper, because The Office! A Musical Parody is rolling through town.

The so-called “unauthorized parody” takes fan favorite moments from the show and mixes them together into a musical that goes through a usual day at “the office.” With songs like “That’s What She Said,” “Marry Me Beesly” and “We Have Fun Here,” be prepared to hear the vocal chops of everyone from Michael and Dwight to Pam and Jim.

$21.20-$49.50, Tuesday, March 10, 7:30 p.m., H-E-B Performance Hall, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org.
@ Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
100 Auditorium Circle
River Walk
San Antonio, TX
When: Tue., March 10, 7:30 p.m.
Price: $21.20-$49.50
