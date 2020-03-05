Thursday, March 5, 2020
Relive The Office When An Unauthorized Musical Parody of the Hit Comedy Stops in San Antonio
Posted
By Brianna Espinoza
on Thu, Mar 5, 2020 at 2:10 PM
Restock the copier paper, because The Office! A Musical Parody
is rolling through town.
The so-called “unauthorized parody” takes fan favorite moments from the show and mixes them together into a musical that goes through a usual day at “the office.” With songs like “That’s What She Said,” “Marry Me Beesly” and “We Have Fun Here,” be prepared to hear the vocal chops of everyone from Michael and Dwight to Pam and Jim.
$21.20-$49.50, Tuesday, March 10, 7:30 p.m., H-E-B Performance Hall, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org.
@ Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
100 Auditorium Circle
River Walk
San Antonio,
TX
When: Tue., March 10, 7:30 p.m.
Price:
$21.20-$49.50
