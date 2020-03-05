Relive The Office When An Unauthorized Musical Parody of the Hit Comedy Stops in San Antonio

Restock the copier paper, becauseis rolling through town.The so-called “unauthorized parody” takes fan favorite moments from the show and mixes them together into a musical that goes through a usual day at “the office.” With songs like “That’s What She Said,” “Marry Me Beesly” and “We Have Fun Here,” be prepared to hear the vocal chops of everyone from Michael and Dwight to Pam and Jim.

