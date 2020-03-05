Richard Jefferson Trolls Tim Duncan, Says Spurs Legend Has Been 'Carried' Throughout Career

Apparently, not everyone was crazy about Tim Duncan's recent turn as head coach when the Spurs took on the Charlotte Hornets.Following all the buzz surrounding Duncan filling in for Coach Pop on Tuesday, former Spur Richard Jefferson talked some shit about the Big Fundamental on the following day'sshow on ESPN.While most panelists on the show had good things to say about Duncan's performance, Jefferson went on a rant, saying the former Spurs star was "carried" throughout his career. The two played together during Jefferson's 2009-2012 stint with the team."Tim Duncan has been carried by people his entire life," Jefferson said, causing fellow host Jay Williams to immediately gaze into the camera with a look of disbelief.Jefferson argued that the Spurs' win Tuesday night was due to the other coaches, not Duncan — something that Duncan himself said in a post-game interview."He's a waste of a player, waste of time, he's the reason the Spurs are struggling this year," Jefferson said.Jefferson's shade eventually caused Williams to walk off the set.Too bad Michelle Beadle wasn't around to put Jefferson in his place.

. @RJeff24 is out here taking the name of Tim Duncan in vain. The BLASPHEMY! pic.twitter.com/5C9DhXgBmu

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.