Email
Print
Share

Thursday, March 5, 2020

Richard Jefferson Trolls Tim Duncan, Says Spurs Legend Has Been 'Carried' Throughout Career

Posted By on Thu, Mar 5, 2020 at 11:38 AM

click to enlarge FLICKR / KEITH ALLISON
  • Flickr / Keith Allison
Apparently, not everyone was crazy about Tim Duncan's recent turn as head coach when the Spurs took on the Charlotte Hornets.

Following all the buzz surrounding Duncan filling in for Coach Pop on Tuesday, former Spur Richard Jefferson talked some shit about the Big Fundamental on the following day's Get Up show on ESPN.

While most panelists on the show had good things to say about Duncan's performance, Jefferson went on a rant, saying the former Spurs star was "carried" throughout his career. The two played together during Jefferson's 2009-2012 stint with the team.

"Tim Duncan has been carried by people his entire life," Jefferson said, causing fellow host Jay Williams to immediately gaze into the camera with a look of disbelief.
Jefferson argued that the Spurs' win Tuesday night was due to the other coaches, not Duncan — something that Duncan himself said in a post-game interview.



"He's a waste of a player, waste of time, he's the reason the Spurs are struggling this year," Jefferson said.

Jefferson's shade eventually caused Williams to walk off the set.

Too bad Michelle Beadle wasn't around to put Jefferson in his place.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. AWP Co-Director Diane Zinna Resigns Over San Antonio Conference Coronovirus Controversy Read More

  2. Authors and Publishers Pulling Out of AWP Conference in San Antonio Amid Coronavirus Concerns Read More

  3. Dejounte Murray Asks Fans If They Want the Spurs to Bring Back the Fiesta Colors Read More

  4. Tim Duncan Steps in for Gregg Popovich, Leads Spurs as Acting Head Coach During Tuesday's Game Read More

  5. One Tree Hill Star, Country Singer Bringing Whine Down Podcast to the Tobin Center Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation