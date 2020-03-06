Spurs Hoping for a Win Against Luka Dončić and the Dallas Mavericks

In only his second season with the Dallas Mavericks, point guard Luka Dončić has taken the NBA by storm, drawing comparisons to basketball icons Larry Bird and LeBron James. A gifted playmaker, Dončić continues to jockey with James for the most triple-doubles this season.After a pair of losses in Dallas, the Spurs look for their first win against Dončić and the Mavericks on Tuesday night at the AT&T Center. Dončić was the difference-maker in Dallas, dropping 42 points and 24 points on San Antonio’s young backcourt.In what has become a familiar refrain in a disappointing campaign, DeMar DeRozan paced the Spurs in both losses with 36 points and 21 points respectively. The daunting task of containing Dončić likely falls upon Dejounte Murray and Derrick White, San Antonio’s premier defenders.

