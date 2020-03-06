Email
Print
Share

Friday, March 6, 2020

Spurs Hoping for a Win Against Luka Dončić and the Dallas Mavericks

Posted By on Fri, Mar 6, 2020 at 11:11 AM

click to enlarge SPURS SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT
  • Spurs Sports & Entertainment
In only his second season with the Dallas Mavericks, point guard Luka Dončić has taken the NBA by storm, drawing comparisons to basketball icons Larry Bird and LeBron James. A gifted playmaker, Dončić continues to jockey with James for the most triple-doubles this season.

After a pair of losses in Dallas, the Spurs look for their first win against Dončić and the Mavericks on Tuesday night at the AT&T Center. Dončić was the difference-maker in Dallas, dropping 42 points and 24 points on San Antonio’s young backcourt.

In what has become a familiar refrain in a disappointing campaign, DeMar DeRozan paced the Spurs in both losses with 36 points and 21 points respectively. The daunting task of containing Dončić likely falls upon Dejounte Murray and Derrick White, San Antonio’s premier defenders.

$18-$1,686, Tuesday, March 10, 7 p.m., AT&T Center, 1 AT&T Center Parkway, (210) 444-5140, attcenter.com.
Event Details Spurs vs. Mavericks
@ AT&T Center
One AT&T Center
San Antonio, TX
When: Tue., March 10, 7 p.m.
Price: $18-$1,686
Buy from Ticketmaster
Sports
Map

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

We’re keeping you informed…
...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.


It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.


If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.


More ArtSlut »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Richard Jefferson Trolls Tim Duncan, Says Spurs Legend Has Been 'Carried' Throughout Career Read More

  2. AWP Co-Director Diane Zinna Resigns Over San Antonio Conference Coronavirus Controversy Read More

  3. Authors and Publishers Pulling Out of AWP Conference in San Antonio Amid Coronavirus Concerns Read More

  4. Relive The Office When An Unauthorized Musical Parody of the Hit Comedy Stops in San Antonio Read More

  5. NALAC Grant Awardee Ariana Brown Celebrates Release of New Chapbook, EP with Performance at SAY Sí Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation