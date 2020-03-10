Email
Tuesday, March 10, 2020

Esteemed Comedian D. L. Hughley Ready to Make San Antonio Laugh with a Full Weekend of Shows

Posted By on Tue, Mar 10, 2020 at 12:31 PM

“Three Jews and a black guy walk into a network…” was how D.L. Hughley opened his 2012 Peabody Award acceptance speech for The Endangered List, a satirical docu-comedy charting his quest to put the black man on the endangered species list.

Widely known as the original host of BET’s ComicView, one of Spike Lee’s Original Kings of Comedy and the eponymous star of ABC sitcom The Hughleys, the nearly 57-year-old comedian packs plenty of punch. Likening his approach to his mother’s aspirin and orange juice cocktail — “something you need and something you like” — Hughley’s wide-ranging social commentary can be a tad too acidic at times, like when he mocked Terry Crews for speaking out about sexual assault. His rapid-fire style hits so many issues that he’s sure to offend someone, but his work on race is far from finished.

$40-$70, 8 p.m. Thursday, March 12, 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Friday, March 13, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, March 15, Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club, 618 NW Loop 410, (866) 468-3399, improvtx.com/sanantonio.
Event Details D. L. Hughley
@ Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club
618 NW Loop 410
San Antonio, TX
When: Thu., March 12, 8 p.m., Fri., March 13, 7:30 & 9:45 p.m., Sat., March 14, 7 & 9:45 p.m. and Sun., March 15, 7:30 p.m.
Price: $40-$70
Comedy
