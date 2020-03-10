Tuesday, March 10, 2020
Esteemed Comedian D. L. Hughley Ready to Make San Antonio Laugh with a Full Weekend of Shows
Posted
By Trevor Flynn
on Tue, Mar 10, 2020 at 12:31 PM
“Three Jews and a black guy walk into a network…” was how D.L. Hughley opened his 2012 Peabody Award acceptance speech for The Endangered List, a satirical docu-comedy charting his quest to put the black man on the endangered species list.
Widely known as the original host of BET’s ComicView
, one of Spike Lee’s Original Kings of Comedy
and the eponymous star of ABC sitcom The Hughleys
, the nearly 57-year-old comedian packs plenty of punch. Likening his approach to his mother’s aspirin and orange juice cocktail — “something you need and something you like” — Hughley’s wide-ranging social commentary can be a tad too acidic at times, like when he mocked Terry Crews for speaking out about sexual assault. His rapid-fire style hits so many issues that he’s sure to offend someone, but his work on race is far from finished.
$40-$70, 8 p.m. Thursday, March 12, 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Friday, March 13, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, March 15, Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club, 618 NW Loop 410, (866) 468-3399, improvtx.com/sanantonio.
