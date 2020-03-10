Esteemed Comedian D. L. Hughley Ready to Make San Antonio Laugh with a Full Weekend of Shows

“Three Jews and a black guy walk into a network…” was how D.L. Hughley opened his 2012 Peabody Award acceptance speech for The Endangered List, a satirical docu-comedy charting his quest to put the black man on the endangered species list.Widely known as the original host of BET’s, one of Spike Lee’sand the eponymous star of ABC sitcom, the nearly 57-year-old comedian packs plenty of punch. Likening his approach to his mother’s aspirin and orange juice cocktail — “something you need and something you like” — Hughley’s wide-ranging social commentary can be a tad too acidic at times, like when he mocked Terry Crews for speaking out about sexual assault. His rapid-fire style hits so many issues that he’s sure to offend someone, but his work on race is far from finished.

