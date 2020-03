Finnish Comedian Ismo Taking the Stage at Laugh Out Loud for One Night Only

Looking to join the list of people, like Bono or Cher, known by one name comes a comedian all the way from Finland.Ismo Leikola, or Ismo, observes the world around him and banters about the different views between English- and Finnish-speaking cultures. He’s often been compared to George Carlin due to their similar comedic styles and shared love of lists.With TV appearances including NBC’sand TBS’, Ismo’s taken his show on the road, stopping for a one-night stand in San Antonio. Expect a set full of stories and observations about anything from small talk and cultural misunderstandings to our overuse of the word “ass.”$20-$30, Wednesday, March 11, 8 p.m., Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club, 618 NW Loop 410, (210) 541-8805, improvtx.com/sanantonio

