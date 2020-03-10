Email
Tuesday, March 10, 2020

Finnish Comedian Ismo Taking the Stage at Laugh Out Loud for One Night Only

Posted By on Tue, Mar 10, 2020 at 12:18 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF LAUGH OUT LOUD COMEDY CLUB
  • Courtesy of Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club
Looking to join the list of people, like Bono or Cher, known by one name comes a comedian all the way from Finland.

Ismo Leikola, or Ismo, observes the world around him and banters about the different views between English- and Finnish-speaking cultures. He’s often been compared to George Carlin due to their similar comedic styles and shared love of lists.

With TV appearances including NBC’s Bring the Funny and TBS’ Conan, Ismo’s taken his show on the road, stopping for a one-night stand in San Antonio. Expect a set full of stories and observations about anything from small talk and cultural misunderstandings to our overuse of the word “ass.”

$20-$30, Wednesday, March 11, 8 p.m., Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club, 618 NW Loop 410, (210) 541-8805, improvtx.com/sanantonio.
Event Details Ismo
@ Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club
618 NW Loop 410
San Antonio, TX
When: Wed., March 11, 8 p.m.
Price: $20-$30
Buy Tickets
Comedy
Map

