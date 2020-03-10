Genius Comedian Ali Wong Performing Two Shows at San Antonio's Majestic Theatre

click to enlarge
-
Courtesy of the Majestic Theatre
Comedian Ali Wong is having a big moment.
Sure, she might have facetiously described herself as a “fucking idiot” in her 2019 memoir Dear Girls: Intimate Tales, Untold Secrets & Advice for Living Your Best Life
because of the “major and wildly concerning gaps in [her] knowledge and abilities” — she doesn’t know, for example, the difference between a crocodile and an alligator.
But when put in the spotlight, Wong is a goddamned genius.
Her career trajectory skyrocketed right after her second Netflix comedy special, Hard Knock Wife
, debuted in 2018. The following year, she starred with Randall Park (TV’s Fresh Off the Boat
) and Keanu Reeves (John Wick
) in the Netflix romantic comedy Always Be My Maybe
and lent her voice to the streaming service’s animated shows Big Mouth
and since-cancelled Tuca & Bertie
. Along with her Milk & Money Tour this year, Wong hit the big screen in DC Comics’ Birds of Prey
as Gotham City’s district attorney and recently played a faun police officer in Pixar Animation’s Onward
.
At this rate, she’ll be competing in the 2020 Olympics decathlon and launching a political campaign by summer.
$49.50-$275.50, Saturday, March 14, 7 p.m. and 10 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-3333, majesticempire.com.
@ The Majestic Theatre
224 E Houston
San Antonio,
TX
When: Sat., March 14, 7 & 10 p.m.
Price:
$49.50-$275.50
