Tuesday, March 10, 2020

Genius Comedian Ali Wong Performing Two Shows at San Antonio's Majestic Theatre

Posted By on Tue, Mar 10, 2020 at 12:50 PM

COURTESY OF THE MAJESTIC THEATRE
  • Courtesy of the Majestic Theatre
Comedian Ali Wong is having a big moment.

Sure, she might have facetiously described herself as a “fucking idiot” in her 2019 memoir Dear Girls: Intimate Tales, Untold Secrets & Advice for Living Your Best Life because of the “major and wildly concerning gaps in [her] knowledge and abilities” — she doesn’t know, for example, the difference between a crocodile and an alligator.

But when put in the spotlight, Wong is a goddamned genius.

Her career trajectory skyrocketed right after her second Netflix comedy special, Hard Knock Wife, debuted in 2018. The following year, she starred with Randall Park (TV’s Fresh Off the Boat) and Keanu Reeves (John Wick) in the Netflix romantic comedy Always Be My Maybe and lent her voice to the streaming service’s animated shows Big Mouth and since-cancelled Tuca & Bertie. Along with her Milk & Money Tour this year, Wong hit the big screen in DC Comics’ Birds of Prey as Gotham City’s district attorney and recently played a faun police officer in Pixar Animation’s Onward.



At this rate, she’ll be competing in the 2020 Olympics decathlon and launching a political campaign by summer.

$49.50-$275.50, Saturday, March 14, 7 p.m. and 10 p.m., Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-3333, majesticempire.com.
Event Details Ali Wong: The Milk and Money Tour
@ The Majestic Theatre
224 E Houston
San Antonio, TX
When: Sat., March 14, 7 & 10 p.m.
Price: $49.50-$275.50
Buy from Ticketmaster
Comedy
Map

