Genius Comedian Ali Wong Performing Two Shows at San Antonio's Majestic Theatre

Comedian Ali Wong is having a big moment.Sure, she might have facetiously described herself as a “fucking idiot” in her 2019 memoirbecause of the “major and wildly concerning gaps in [her] knowledge and abilities” — she doesn’t know, for example, the difference between a crocodile and an alligator.But when put in the spotlight, Wong is a goddamned genius.Her career trajectory skyrocketed right after her second Netflix comedy special,, debuted in 2018. The following year, she starred with Randall Park (TV’s) and Keanu Reeves () in the Netflix romantic comedyand lent her voice to the streaming service’s animated showsand since-cancelled. Along with her Milk & Money Tour this year, Wong hit the big screen in DC Comics’as Gotham City’s district attorney and recently played a faun police officer in Pixar Animation’sAt this rate, she’ll be competing in the 2020 Olympics decathlon and launching a political campaign by summer.

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.