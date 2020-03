San Antonio Man to Appear in New Bachelor Spinoff Show About Musicians Looking for Love

Don't get mad if you see your ex on TV, San Antonio ladies.Alamo City native Gabe Baker is set to be a contestant on a newspinoff titled. The name isn't an ode to the 1988 Roxette hit — at least, we don't think so. Instead, the show is all about musicians finding love.Here's what you should know about Baker , who's since left San Antonio for Houston. The 28-year-old graduated from MacArthur High School and later Rice University, where he played football. He's active in his church ministry and plays the cello, though his main act is a mix of soul and funk.How did y'all let him get away?Baker's faith seems likely to come into play during his stint on the reality show. According to his bio on the website, Baker is looking for his "Proverbs: 31 woman, someone he can honor and trust with his heart."Que cute.Baker won't be the only Texan on the show. He'll be joined by 23-year-old Mariana and 38-year-old Jack, both from Dallas, as well as 25-year-old Ruby and 27-year-old Sheridan, both from Austin.Viewers will be able to watch Baker and company when the show premieres Monday, April 13 on ABC.

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.