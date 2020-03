Big Brother Decides Not to Hold a San Antonio Casting Call During the Coronavirus Pandemic After All

Well, it looks likeisn't interested in casting any potentially-infectious reality television hopefuls after all.On Monday, we noted that it was a little weird for CBS's lock-in reality TV series to hold a casting call in San Antonio amidst the COVID-19 brouhaha, and it turns out the showrunners shared our concerns.Allcasting calls have officially been canceled, including the one scheduled for Thursday in the Alamo City.However, all hope is not lost for San Antonians who desperately want to live under constant surveillance in a house full of attention-hungry strangers: the show is still accepting applications online

