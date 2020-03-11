Wednesday, March 11, 2020
Big Brother Decides Not to Hold a San Antonio Casting Call During the Coronavirus Pandemic After All
Well, it looks like Big Brother
isn't interested in casting any potentially-infectious reality television hopefuls after all.
On Monday, we noted that it was a little weird
for CBS's lock-in reality TV series to hold a casting call in San Antonio amidst the COVID-19 brouhaha, and it turns out the showrunners shared our concerns.
All Big Brother
casting calls have officially been canceled, including the one scheduled for Thursday in the Alamo City.
However, all hope is not lost for San Antonians who desperately want to live under constant surveillance in a house full of attention-hungry strangers: the show is still accepting applications online
.
