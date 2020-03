Andrea 'Vocab' Sanderson Named San Antonio's Next Poet Laureate

Multitalented performer Andrea "Vocab" Sanderson is the new face of literary arts in San Antonio.On Wednesday, Mayor Ron Nirenberg and the City of San Antonio announced that Sanderson would serve as the fifth San Antonio Poet Laureate in a term that will run from 2020-2022. Sanderson is the first spoken-word poet to serve in the position.After winning both the Artist Foundation's People's Choice Award and the Tobin Center's Award of Excellence last year, Sanderson made the full-length album, which she released in the fall along with the accompanying book of poetry“Whenever we listen to music that resonates with us, it is an experience that we feel sometimes in other parts of our body,” Sanderson told thein November.“Whether it be in our taste buds, in our sense of touch, in our memories — I wanted to play with the idea that music is a soundtrack to life.”The rapper, poet and singer is slated to appear at the 8th Annual San Antonio Book Festival next month at the San Antonio Public Library.

