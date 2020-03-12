Thursday, March 12, 2020
Annual Kite Festival, Dog Fair Returns to McAllister Park This Saturday
Posted
By Brianna Espinoza
on Thu, Mar 12, 2020 at 8:46 AM
click to enlarge
-
Courtesy of the San Antonio Parks Foundation
Whether you’re a dog or own a kite, the organizers of the 14th Annual Fest of Tails want you to bring your waggly bits to McAllister Park.
Pooches and their owners alike can shake their backsides in excitement at all the activities, services and vendors at the local fest. Those include info on doggie well-being, pet merchandise booths, a Pooch Parade, a costume contest, onsite puppy adoptions and more.
On the other side of the fest’s spectrum, folks can bring blankets and lawn chairs to watch the giant kite exhibition high in the sky. As if the organizers thought there wasn’t enough to keep people busy, they’ll also be providing carnival rides, plenty of food and family-appropriate live entertainment. Just try not to stare at the sun too long as you peer at those huge art pieces flapping in the wind.
Free, Saturday, March 14, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., McAllister Park, 13102 Jones Maltsberger Road, (210) 212-8423, facebook.com/saparksfoundation.
