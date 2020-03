Form Gallery Closes, Artpace Postpones 25th Anniversary Gala Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

Amidst growing concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, San Antonio's art institutions have remained open and continued with scheduled Contemporary Art Month programming.However, that may soon change.On Thursday, Artpace issued a statement saying that while it will maintain regular opening hours, the organization has postponed its 25th Anniversary Happening, a gala originally scheduled for Saturday, March 21. Next week's International Artist-in-Residence exhibitions opening will continue as planned on Thursday, March 19.Also down for the count is local toy-themed arts space FORM Gallery. In an Instagram post , the gallery announced that it would close until further notice. Instead of selling Aaron Moreno's popular Retroband figures in person during Second Saturday, the planned release will drop online at 7 p.m. CST that evening.

