Thursday, March 12, 2020

Form Gallery Closes, Artpace Postpones 25th Anniversary Gala Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

Posted By on Thu, Mar 12, 2020 at 12:23 PM

Amidst growing concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, San Antonio's art institutions have remained open and continued with scheduled Contemporary Art Month programming.

However, that may soon change.

On Thursday, Artpace issued a statement saying that while it will maintain regular opening hours, the organization has postponed its 25th Anniversary Happening, a gala originally scheduled for Saturday, March 21. Next week's International Artist-in-Residence exhibitions opening will continue as planned on Thursday, March 19.

Also down for the count is local toy-themed arts space FORM Gallery. In an Instagram post, the gallery announced that it would close until further notice. Instead of selling Aaron Moreno's popular Retroband figures in person during Second Saturday, the planned release will drop online at 7 p.m. CST that evening.



