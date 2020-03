McNay Art Museum Postpones All Public Programs as a Precaution Against Coronavirus

Another San Antonio art institution is making big changes in the wake of COVID-19.This afternoon, the McNay Art Museum released a statement that all public programs and events, including tonight's planned Second Thursday and Free Family Night, will be postponed until further notice.For now, the museum will remain open for business during its regular operating hours.

