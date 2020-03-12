New Gallery at South Side Living + Maker Spaces Opens with 'Every Girl Wants to Be Queen' Exhibit

SPACE C7 is no longer the only game in town at the South Side Living + Maker Spaces, as it’s joined by new boutique art space outrider art + objects — Courtney Wynn Sheets’ all-lowercase venture — just in time for Contemporary Art Month.The gallery makes its debut with “Every Girl Wants to Be Queen,” a solo show by San Antonio artist Mira Hnatyshyn that draws from a photograph she took of two schoolgirls ascending stairs in the Tower of London. Between the tower’s bloody history and long-reigning Queen Elizabeth’s relatively recent Diamond Jubilee, Hnatyshyn pondered ideas of royalty and leadership: “Does every girl want to be queen? And what kind of queen would she be?”The large-scale installation invites viewers to explore and look closely, entering Hnatyshyn’s simulacrum of the Tower of London both physically and mentally.

We’re keeping you informed…

...and it’s what we love to do. From local politics and culture to national news that hits close to home, San Antonio Current has been keeping San Antonio informed for years.

It’s never been more important to support local news sources. A free press means accountability and a well-informed public, and we want to keep our unique and independent reporting available for many, many years to come.

If quality journalism is important to you, please consider a donation to San Antonio Current. Every reader contribution is valuable and so appreciated, and goes directly to support our coverage of critical issues and neighborhood culture. Thank you.