Thursday, March 12, 2020

New Gallery at South Side Living + Maker Spaces Opens with 'Every Girl Wants to Be Queen' Exhibit

Posted By on Thu, Mar 12, 2020 at 7:53 AM

click to enlarge MIRA HNATYSHYN
  • Mira Hnatyshyn
SPACE C7 is no longer the only game in town at the South Side Living + Maker Spaces, as it’s joined by new boutique art space outrider art + objects — Courtney Wynn Sheets’ all-lowercase venture — just in time for Contemporary Art Month.

The gallery makes its debut with “Every Girl Wants to Be Queen,” a solo show by San Antonio artist Mira Hnatyshyn that draws from a photograph she took of two schoolgirls ascending stairs in the Tower of London. Between the tower’s bloody history and long-reigning Queen Elizabeth’s relatively recent Diamond Jubilee, Hnatyshyn pondered ideas of royalty and leadership: “Does every girl want to be queen? And what kind of queen would she be?”

The large-scale installation invites viewers to explore and look closely, entering Hnatyshyn’s simulacrum of the Tower of London both physically and mentally.

Free, Saturday, March 14, 6-10 p.m., outrider art + objects @ South Side Living + Maker Spaces, 2450 Roosevelt Ave., (929) 215-1061, thesouth-side.com.
Event Details ‘Every Girl Wants to Be Queen’
@ South Side Living + Maker Spaces
2450 Roosevelt Ave.
Southside
San Antonio, TX
When: Sat., March 14, 6-10 p.m.
Price: Free
Art
Map

